(KTVO Kirksville)   Second-rate tv station reports student at second-rate journalism school gets article published in second-rate newspaper   (ktvo.com) divider line
24
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you look in the fine print, you can see Williams' name listed under the headline."

"Jesus Christ, guys, stop 'celebrating' me, it's incredibly embarassing."
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only read second rate TV  station webpages for the really creepy ads at the bottom of the page.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okey dokey, yeah, that's definitely not news.
You win this time Fark.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did this get greened?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: How did this get greened?


The real question is why real news get greened.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you knew about Kirksville, you'd be amazed that any townies do stuff with their life beyond turning into meth heads.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

That's all you need to say about this second-rate TV station.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: How did this get greened?


Because it's not news, and not news is what Fark is all about.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: How did this get greened?


We're a second rate social media/new aggregator.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DesertCoyote: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

That's all you need to say about this second-rate TV station.


Sadly it's the only TV station in Kirksville.

And as someone who went to college there, watching the news there is a lot different than watching the news in St. Louis or Kansas City.

So it doesn't surprise me that this is a news story.

/Truman grad 2010
 
TheDownfallOfMyself
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cricker
A classist derogatory term/slur that is used by elitists to dehumanize people who are impoverished, to label people as white trash/dirt ball or people who behave inappropriately in Kirksville society.

/As a cricker I'm really getting a kick out of this
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me of my okra with pork recipe. It's not good. It's not bad. It's meaty okra.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also like how this news story is basically saying "hey, this person abandoned Kirksville once they graduated high school and look at how successful she is now!"
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coaches having to live solely on bribes now?
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the daughter of an valued ktvo advertiser.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work for the company that owns that second-rate newspaper. I hate to break it to Madison, but Gannett does this with universities everywhere. It's their way of getting unpaid (or cheap, I'm not sure) content that they use all across its network.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dear Jerk: Sounds like the daughter of an valued ktvo advertiser.


Hmm...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Dear Jerk: Sounds like the daughter of an valued ktvo advertiser.

Hmm...

[Fark user image image 425x689]

[Fark user image image 425x672]


Now all we need is a shot of them with an ad on their TV station or website.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Medill's not second-rate.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Loucifer: This reminds me of my okra with pork recipe. It's not good. It's not bad. It's meaty okra.


As a person who likes to combine weird stuff in the kitchen I am intrigued and wish to subscribe to your newsletter. You've gotta try my braised bison, beet puree, gouda cheese and porcellini mushrooms.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, GawAWLLly!
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: How did this get greened?


shiat circle of shiat life, you little shiatfisher. Now, pour me a lil drinkypoo and stop being such a shiat biatch.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's a small farking town subby, we all know nobody is as cool as you, but small towns kind of get excited when one of their own goes national.
 
