 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Japan Today)   Saitama cement factory blows up real good, damages property. "My daughter was on her way home from a cram school and was surprised to see something that looked like snowflakes falling"   (japantoday.com) divider line
19
    More: Strange, Saitama Prefecture, cement factory, Japan, 38-year-old woman, Automobile, Tokyo, large explosion, Local police  
•       •       •

386 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2021 at 5:34 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have schools for this stuff?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did she scram?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

covfefe: Did she scram?


Probably thought, "Who cares about this crazy phenomenon? If I don't get top marks on my exams, my parents will kill me."
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One punch, man.  That's all it takes.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cram school, huh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Better apply to Lembas school early.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So is cram school taught by Abraham Lincoln?
 
bughunter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Coulda been worse.

Coulda been Crom school.

cdn.flickeringmyth.comView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Blowing up is really more Genos' wheelhouse
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kore
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Done in one.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bughunter: Coulda been worse.

Coulda been Crom school.

[cdn.flickeringmyth.com image 850x478]


Lets here your lamenting.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kore: Done in one punch, man.


FTFM.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Oysterman: Blowing up is really more Genos' wheelhouse


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cram school? Most schools encourage spreading out your studying a little.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm assuming "cram" school has something to do with anal.
 
kore
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: kore: Done in one punch, man.

FTFM.


Such a missed opportunity on my part.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Farm Film Report -- Meryl Streep
Youtube HPrHxPvsj4M
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.