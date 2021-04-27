 Skip to content
(MSN)   Not news: Woman takes an Uber ride. News: The drives goes into a canal and she has to walk the rest of the way. Fark: She is still charged for the ride   (msn.com) divider line
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Michael Drives Into A Lake - The Office US
Youtube DOW_kPzY_JY
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I usually charge MY driver extra for canal.

metrosource.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"... deciding to follow his navigation software..." Maybe the Obvious tag?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The drives goes into a canal

or else it gets the hose again.
 
ThrillaManilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya I saw that Dr. Who episode
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article is way more amusing if you substitute "car" and "canal" with "penis" and "butthole", respectively.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if she had just taken a few pictures she could have sold them to the media and made much more money than the uber ride cost.  You have to learn to go with the flow so to speak.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When it'd probably be better if your drive had gone into the canal:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
