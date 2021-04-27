 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boing Boing)   From the "every country suffers from its own idiots" files: Another person caught throwing coins into plane engine for "good luck" in China   (boingboing.net) divider line
40
    More: Dumbass, Airline, Luck, Affiliate marketing, Superstition, United Airlines Flight 232, Plane, Guangxi Biebu Gulf Airlines flight, Last year  
•       •       •

1045 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2021 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's almost like the Tide pod thing or the inject bleach thing.  Somebody makes an incredibly stupid statement, maybe even as a joke, and there are people even more stupid who actually do it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: It's almost like the Tide pod thing or the inject bleach thing.  Somebody makes an incredibly stupid statement, maybe even as a joke, and there are people even more stupid who actually do it.


Throwing coins around for good luck is SOP in many parts of Asia.  What they really need is a public service campaign.  Anyone caught throwing coins into the engine will have the coins inserted into their butthole for the flight.  For luck.

That would totally work, except for that ONE GUY.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: offacue: It's almost like the Tide pod thing or the inject bleach thing.  Somebody makes an incredibly stupid statement, maybe even as a joke, and there are people even more stupid who actually do it.

Throwing coins around for good luck is SOP in many parts of Asia.  What they really need is a public service campaign.  Anyone caught throwing coins into the engine will have the coins inserted into their butthole for the flight.  For luck.

That would totally work, except for that ONE GUY.


Oldie, but a goodie. (NSFW)

Ass Pennies - Upright Citizens Brigade
Youtube f9aM_dT5VMI
 
treesloth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, you judge him, but did anyone bother to find out if some good luck actually happened?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once said to the E-7 running the FOD walkdown, that I brought some nuts and bolts with me to throw into his FOD bag because I didn't want him to feel sad if we were out there and didn't find anything. I was joking. He didn't think it was funny. Maybe this dude just wanted for someone to have the joy of finding FOD.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

treesloth: Sure, you judge him, but did anyone bother to find out if some good luck actually happened?


Well, considering they probably had to open the engine up and inspect it, seems like he generated some pretty bad luck for the airline's maintenance techs.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Countries put their own distinctive national spin on folly. This is not a pun. Unless it was a prop plane, of course.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

treesloth: Sure, you judge him, but did anyone bother to find out if some good luck actually happened?


Good luck did happen.

FTFA: Fortunately, runway workers noticed coins on the tarmac under the plane's engine before it took off.

So it worked!
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiot wind
Blowing through the flowers on your tomb
Blowing through the curtains in your room
Idiot wind
Blowing every time you move your teeth
You're an idiot, babe
It's a wonder that you still know how to breathe
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just when I think I've accounted for the massive amount of stupid in this world, along comes another one.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: offacue: It's almost like the Tide pod thing or the inject bleach thing.  Somebody makes an incredibly stupid statement, maybe even as a joke, and there are people even more stupid who actually do it.

Throwing coins around for good luck is SOP in many parts of Asia.  What they really need is a public service campaign.  Anyone caught throwing coins into the engine will have the coins inserted into their butthole for the flight.  For luck.

That would totally work, except for that ONE GUY.


Nope, won't work for me either
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rik01: Just when I think I've accounted for the massive amount of stupid in this world, along comes another one.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I once said to the E-7 running the FOD walkdown, that I brought some nuts and bolts with me to throw into his FOD bag because I didn't want him to feel sad if we were out there and didn't find anything. I was joking. He didn't think it was funny. Maybe this dude just wanted for someone to have the joy of finding FOD.


Quick FOD GIS:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wesmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chinese take air travel very seriously.
Handle with care? Hilarious video reveals Chinese freight workers throwing packages at plane
Youtube YbNq2xdvU_g
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After seeing the wrappers, did this idiot throw entire rolls of coins? Or are these specially wrapped individual coins being thrown?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be such a troglodyte, dude - you're supposed to throw bitcoin in there.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"You threw coins into a plane's engine for luck? Where the hell did you ever get such a crazy idea?"

"My ex-wife used to do it. Whenever I left her to go on a business trip, she'd throw coins into the plane's engine and say 'Good luck, motherf*cker.'"
 
Nidiot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wesmon: The Chinese take air travel very seriously.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YbNq2xdv​U_g]


Great way to increase a workload, now he has to go pick up all the boxes that fell off and landed on the tarmac, which seems to be most of them.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They really should stop putting roll-down windows on airplanes.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"SPARE CHANGE?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If this happens with aircraft does it happen with cars? Do Chinese mechanics occasionally open an oil tank and discover coins in there? Do taxi drivers complain about the dings caused by idiots throwing coins at the car as they board?
 
coldcuts
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"He was ordered to pay a fine of 1,20,000 yuan (Rs 12.36 lakh) to the budget airline Lucky Air for his actions. "

I had no idea how much 1,20,000 yuan is (let alone if the randomly inserted commas are correct,) but thankfully they included the helpful (Rs 12.36 lakh) conversion.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In America we throw Nazis into plane engines for good luck.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ AMERICA, FARK YEAH
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

coldcuts: "He was ordered to pay a fine of 1,20,000 yuan (Rs 12.36 lakh) to the budget airline Lucky Air for his actions. "

I had no idea how much 1,20,000 yuan is (let alone if the randomly inserted commas are correct,) but thankfully they included the helpful (Rs 12.36 lakh) conversion.


It might be in range of US$18,000.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Anyone caught throwing coins into the engine will have the coins inserted into their butthole for the flight.  For luck.

That would totally work, except for that ONE GUY.


Where else would I keep them?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU!?

The only way to deal with that kind of idiocy is to ban these folks from flying ever again.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I once said to the E-7 running the FOD walkdown, that I brought some nuts and bolts with me to throw into his FOD bag because I didn't want him to feel sad if we were out there and didn't find anything. I was joking. He didn't think it was funny. Maybe this dude just wanted for someone to have the joy of finding FOD.


Reminds me of brass patrol at the range. If you didn't bring back enough brass, they'd send you out for more.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Idiots. Everyone knows you toss a kitten in there to appease Khorne.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He was ordered to pay a fine of 1,20,000 yuan

i see there was no math......
 
morg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: treesloth: Sure, you judge him, but did anyone bother to find out if some good luck actually happened?

Well, considering they probably had to open the engine up and inspect it, seems like he generated some pretty bad luck for the airline's maintenance techs.


What if they opened the engine up and found brain cancer that would have gone undetected? That stuff happens all the time.
 
TheSubjunctive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: After seeing the wrappers, did this idiot throw entire rolls of coins? Or are these specially wrapped individual coins being thrown?


Almost guarantee there were three coins in each wrap, 1, 2, and 5 jiao, because both 3 and 8 are lucky.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: treesloth: Sure, you judge him, but did anyone bother to find out if some good luck actually happened?

Well, considering they probably had to open the engine up and inspect it, seems like he generated some pretty bad luck for the airline's maintenance techs.


Well, bad luck is still luck. So they got very lucky, technically.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

treesloth: Sure, you judge him, but did anyone bother to find out if some good luck actually happened?


I think it did... someone spotted him so the plane wasn't damaged.  They could have been killed.
 
Bathroom Samurai [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

coldcuts: "He was ordered to pay a fine of 1,20,000 yuan (Rs 12.36 lakh) to the budget airline Lucky Air for his actions. "

I had no idea how much 1,20,000 yuan is (let alone if the randomly inserted commas are correct,) but thankfully they included the helpful (Rs 12.36 lakh) conversion.


What's that in Rhode Islands?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: offacue: It's almost like the Tide pod thing or the inject bleach thing.  Somebody makes an incredibly stupid statement, maybe even as a joke, and there are people even more stupid who actually do it.

Throwing coins around for good luck is SOP in many parts of Asia.  What they really need is a public service campaign.  Anyone caught throwing coins into the engine will have the coins inserted into their butthole for the flight.  For luck.

That would totally work, except for that ONE GUY.


Probs more than just that ONE GUY in China.  Rule 34 works there too.
 
James T. Kirk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I once said to the E-7 running the FOD walkdown, that I brought some nuts and bolts with me to throw into his FOD bag because I didn't want him to feel sad if we were out there and didn't find anything. I was joking. He didn't think it was funny. Maybe this dude just wanted for someone to have the joy of finding FOD.


What language is this written in?
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is culturally insensitive. People should be allowed to coin airplane engines (I just re-coined verb coin), and any resulting accidents can be solved by whacking the loot piñata that is the airplane manufacturer.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lakh is apparently 100,000, and the Indian numbering convention is 2,2,3 for grouping digits, hence 1,00,000.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's that sort of behaviour that's gotten the man banned from all the brothels in his area.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.