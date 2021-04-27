 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   'Not a tree,' say reports (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Amusing, Wales, Felidae, Jaguar, Argentina, Panthera, Big cat, Cougar, Wrexham  
544 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2021 at 10:22 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guesses on what the beast is?

/ my guess is cow
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
From the shape of the shoulders? That's a cow
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That is clearly Guenhwyvar. Drizzt must be close!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Janet?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Janet?


Dammit.
 
morg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Welsh have a binary identification system.
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You ploody fool, Morgan, that's the metope. The abacus is between the architrave and the aechinus in the capital.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/what was the welshman doing at the base of the tree?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What are they smoking? That is definitely a tree.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pretty cool, but there is only one cryptid for me.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is there a better quality version of this pic out there or is all of Wales naturally fuzzy?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Once again, someone with a camera apparently only got one shot, the shot conveniently unclear.

At least the Patterson-Gimlin film had the decency to actually film whoever was in the suit on the move.   Or Bigfoot....I'm agnostic, also from Humboldt, I'm biased.

Also...Pareidolia
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Also...Pareidolia

Fark user imageView Full Size

Tree seems shady to me.
 
