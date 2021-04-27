 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   How does Publix thank a student for promoting its subs? Here's your cease and desist order   (apnews.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well first of all we're talking about the hellhole that is Gainesville. And Publix, which is really the only the only place I can shop unless I want to go to farking Win-Dixie.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Publix subs need no help. They sell themselves

Anyone who has had one will agree
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's not as if they're creating a competing sandwich and/or supermarket using Publix's name, they're giving Publix free advertising! WTF is up with their lawyers?!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
College graduates are still students?

Subby, you have a bright future writing coloring books.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Publix subs need no help. They sell themselves

Anyone who has had one will agree


Can confirm. They're pretty damn good.

That said, what is with the stick that's been up Publix's ass lately?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Eh, screw 'em all. I don't go to Publix (I don't know if there are any around) and I don't follow anything on twitter, the putrid underbelly of the internet.
 
Salmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How did he monitize it?
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Eh, screw 'em all. I don't go to Publix (I don't know if there are any around) and I don't follow anything on twitter, the putrid underbelly of the internet.


Do you live a major urban center in the Southeast? Then you're probably near a Publix.

If you don't, then you probably aren't near one.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sounds like this guy is now considered Publix Enemy #1.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He's using Publix's trademarked name to make money and they have no control over him. If he does something bad then they suffer the consequences.

As for the publicity, they'd set up their own notification service if they thought it was worth it, one that they have full control over. If clients only go when they know there is a sale then maybe they loose money.

It might have been better to have had the guy sign a contract but it's their business, they can manage it the way they want to.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: It's not as if they're creating a competing sandwich and/or supermarket using Publix's name, they're giving Publix free advertising! WTF is up with their lawyers?!


I think the problem is he's making money off of their product.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: pastramithemosterotic: Publix subs need no help. They sell themselves

Anyone who has had one will agree

Can confirm. They're pretty damn good.

That said, what is with the stick that's been up Publix's ass lately?


Jersey Mike's says "wat"?

/ even their cold subs are fantastic
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Salmon: How did he monitize it?


Ransomware
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Sounds like this guy is now considered Publix Enemy #1.


Better call the

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Mrtraveler01: pastramithemosterotic: Publix subs need no help. They sell themselves

Anyone who has had one will agree

Can confirm. They're pretty damn good.

That said, what is with the stick that's been up Publix's ass lately?

Jersey Mike's says "wat"?

/ even their cold subs are fantastic


Also true.

A Jersey Mike's opened up near me recently and I had a near religious experience trying it (slight exaggeration).

Seriously though, they're really good.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I remember all of the latino landscape workers in Florida lined-up at the Publix deli counter at lunch to get a high calorie sub to see them through the afternoon.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Salmon: How did he monitize it?


They don't know, and I think that's likely the problem.

Probably the earlier C&D letters asked him to explain what he was doing and, being a student, he responded with a "Hey, I'm doing you a favor, you should give me free sandwiches!" or something similar, and things just devolved from there.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: iheartscotch: Mrtraveler01: pastramithemosterotic: Publix subs need no help. They sell themselves

Anyone who has had one will agree

Can confirm. They're pretty damn good.

That said, what is with the stick that's been up Publix's ass lately?

Jersey Mike's says "wat"?

/ even their cold subs are fantastic

Also true.

A Jersey Mike's opened up near me recently and I had a near religious experience trying it (slight exaggeration).

Seriously though, they're really good.


I live near their headquarters. I wouldn't call Jersey Mike's a religious experience, but they are really good.
 
DrBrownCow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: DarkSoulNoHope: It's not as if they're creating a competing sandwich and/or supermarket using Publix's name, they're giving Publix free advertising! WTF is up with their lawyers?!

I think the problem is he's making money off of their product.


No, more likely it's a matter of consumer confusion.  Publix doesn't want customers to think that his websites/apps/notification services are official communication.

A magazine like Consumer Reports makes all of their money by writing about brand name products, but nobody confuses Consumer Reports with the companies.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Eh, screw 'em all. I don't go to Publix (I don't know if there are any around) and I don't follow anything on twitter, the putrid underbelly of the internet.


Gotta say, down here in the South some of the best subs you can get are at Publix.

They aren't as good as a mama and papa joint near NYC but they're pretty tasty.

Nor are they as good as LaSpadas in Fort Lauderdale (om to the g)
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: The Pope of Manwich Village: Sounds like this guy is now considered Publix Enemy #1.

Better call the

[th.bing.com image 536x302]


Pffft.

Where I live they have Cumming Police.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Also, haven't we hit peak sub yet? There are 1,732 sub sandwich shops within a 10 minute drive of my house.

Actually, it's only 28:

Subway = 9 (includes the one in the Southdale Medical Center)
Jimmy John's = 4
Jersey Mike's = 3
Potbelly = 3
Cub Foods Deli = 2
Firehouse = 2
Dagwood's = 1
Lake City Sandwiches = 1
Caffrey's Deli & Subs = 1
Capriotti's = 1
The Brothers Deli = 1

That's not counting the 3 at MSP.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: iheartscotch: Mrtraveler01: pastramithemosterotic: Publix subs need no help. They sell themselves

Anyone who has had one will agree

Can confirm. They're pretty damn good.

That said, what is with the stick that's been up Publix's ass lately?

Jersey Mike's says "wat"?

/ even their cold subs are fantastic

Also true.

A Jersey Mike's opened up near me recently and I had a near religious experience trying it (slight exaggeration).

Seriously though, they're really good.


Here's a Jersey Mike's pro-tip: Many locations have a stash of peppered ham that is usually not on the menu, but if you are ordering something with ham, and ask nicely, they will usually sub it for you in place of regular ham.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Blimpie's and Quiznos have been trucked like Goldy Gopher runs over Pop Warner kids at halftime...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did the same thing to Jameis Winston for promoting their crab legs.
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DrBrownCow: KangTheMad: DarkSoulNoHope: It's not as if they're creating a competing sandwich and/or supermarket using Publix's name, they're giving Publix free advertising! WTF is up with their lawyers?!

I think the problem is he's making money off of their product.

No, more likely it's a matter of consumer confusion.  Publix doesn't want customers to think that his websites/apps/notification services are official communication.

A magazine like Consumer Reports makes all of their money by writing about brand name products, but nobody confuses Consumer Reports with the companies.


That's what I'm thinking - publications like Consumer Reports can use trademarked names all day long under "nominative fair use," but they also make it clear that the trademarks aren't their own and that they're not affiliated with the trademark owners.

The kid would probably be okay if he had taken similar steps, and if he didn't limit himself to just tracking one specific brand's prices and basing his account name on their name.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They should start tweeting about sales of subs from anyone other than pube-licks
 
