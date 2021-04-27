 Skip to content
 
(Upper Michigan's Source)   Not News: Yoopers are upset that someone failed to note the existence of Upper Michigan on a map. Fark: The U.S. Census Bureau   (uppermichiganssource.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yoopers tend to be a bunch of pearl clutching cousin farkers, so I've been told.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Because we sold them to Canada. They just don't know it yet.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
BACK OFF, WISCONSIN, NOT YOURS.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Aren't there world maps which just entirely omit New Zealand?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Aren't there world maps which just entirely omit New Zealand?


To the point where the government of New Zealand has made fun of it

nzherald.co.nzView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's showing the loss due to failure to take COVID precautions.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

theteacher: [Fark user image image 285x177]


"We got so high, Michigan looked just like a mitten." - The Hold Steady
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Are yoopers people really?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Who tried to sabotage the census as his last fark you before burning the bridge behind him?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It happens so often you'd think they'd be used to it by now.

If they're that upset, they could just declare themselves Superior.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The entire UP doesn't even make up half of a congressional district.  It's probably the least densely populated area east of the Mississippi.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
MAGA Country that doesn't want anything to do with Big Government unless it is handing out Social Security checks.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


"A yooper, you know, a caddy, a yooper, a jock. So, I tell them I'm a pro jock, and who do you think they give me? The Dalai Lama, himself."
 
Solty Dog
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You think by now they would have made a land bridge between the two halves to make it work logically.
 
