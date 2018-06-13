 Skip to content
(Bored Panda)   One, two three, four, I declare a Sign War
    Amusing, War, Ed Bridge, Japanese Steakhouse Owner Yoshi Koeda, owner of Bridge Kaldro, United Kingdom, Claytor Wear  
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Greenlit in under 4 minutes? How much are they paying for them?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shoe store needs more S's.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was pretty funny.  Good to see everyone playing along and no one being a dick about it.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Greenlit in under 4 minutes? How much are they paying for them?


Behold the power of Lithuanian Mafia
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only one who noticed no misspellings? What are the odds??
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: That was pretty funny.  Good to see everyone playing along and no one being a dick about it.


Now that the news has spread (or gone viral, whatever), it will be funny if they can keep it up or it goes to their head and things get ugly.

/fame has interesting and varied impact on people
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all fun and games until the local strip club joins in.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.boredpanda.com
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
goodnewsnetwork.org
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Signs" song by Five Man Electrical Band - Video from 1974/75 by Steve Carlsen
Youtube iZzVdomYHnI
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
d29l8fj0bhi1tg.cloudfront.net
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: It's all fun and games until the local strip club joins in.


"No shirt, no shoes, that's our service."
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well played Christianburg, Virginia
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just down the road.  I recognize most of those bidnesses.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo, Christiansburg.  Dad's everywhere can finally take a day off.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! That was awesome! Thank you, Subs!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cide1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hamsack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Some Covid signs from early:
Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Siskabush
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Our road sign went viral nationally. You think McDonald's corporate enjoyed the free advertising? Nope. Owner got in shiat from corporate. The road sign is now bland as corporate wants it to be.

Corporate does not know how to have fun. Big reason why I left.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Fark user image
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Am I the only one who noticed no misspellings? What are the odds??


How well do you spell?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: That was pretty funny.  Good to see everyone playing along and no one being a dick about it.


THIS!

:)
 
jclaggett
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is 'Murika!

There'll be shooting before it's over.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Am I the only one who noticed no misspellings? What are the odds??


The signs with misspellings aren't misspellings those are abbreviations to make up for missing letters

/
I feel bad for the people that got to move the letters around I had
to do that one time, in 1991, and it's a pain in the ass
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.com

even mischievous back in the day
Bob's 19c Hamburgers
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Am I the only one who noticed no misspellings? What are the odds??


There was incorrect grammar, a missed apostrophe or two, and if you look closely, the second sign substituted a number 8 for the letter S.
 
daffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is so fun. I hope this can be the only thing to spread.
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hamsack: [Fark user image 495x495]


I keep hoping to see a cheba hut here on the East coast...
love them pinners on the go...
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [i.pinimg.com image 525x530]
even mischievous back in the day
Bob's 19c Hamburgers


Near the concrete Parthenon there was a dry cleaner named Colony Cleaners. I understand it was standard practice among Vanderbilters to steal the Y.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I like the last one the church posted:

Tight Sushi
New shoes
Or a warm pew to sit?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: [Fark user image image 450x381]


That's definitely fake. Funny, but fake.
 
