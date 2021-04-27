 Skip to content
(MSN)   Ready for the restrictions to ease and head out on a road trip this summer? Good luck finding gas due to a tanker driver shortage   (msn.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, Semi-trailer truck, Trucks, Trucking industry in the United States, Driver's license, tanker truck drivers, Truck, Petroleum, Getty Images Tanker trucks  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOOOO!  I have my whole trip planned out...across the American Discovery Trail. I NEED TO GET OUT OF MY STATE!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

theteacher: NOOOO!  I have my whole trip planned out...across the American Discovery Trail. I NEED TO GET OUT OF MY STATE!


Have you met our lord and savior, Edison?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just another bullshiat excuse to raise prices.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Drive a gas tanker to your destination. Everyone wins.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I bet you losers will feel pretty stupid when you're waiting in line for gas and I zoom over in my electric dirigible powered by my own sense of self-satisfaction.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Electric suddenly sounds easier for one more reason...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

theteacher: NOOOO!  I have my whole trip planned out...across the American Discovery Trail. I NEED TO GET OUT OF MY STATE!


Fark user imageView Full Size

Good news!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Drive a gas tanker to your destination. Everyone wins.


i.imgur.comView Full Size

Leave the tanker and you can get safe passage.
 
TomDooley [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can't we train Coal Miners and Oil Workers to drive trucks?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Less people on the road?

Good.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TomDooley: Can't we train Coal Miners and Oil Workers to drive trucks?


Sorry, they are all PHP coders now.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Less people on the road?

Good.


Fewer.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
[smug]
Prius for the win!
[/smug]

/do not actually own a Prius
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I will still get my sub at Wawa
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Solty Dog: Less people on the road?

Good.

Fewer.


"Less people on the fewer"?  What the hell sense does that make?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Kind of feel like it'd be a good idea for people to just keep local for a while more. I know we'll go with the stupidest thing though. Probably have a TikToker doing a vaccine challenge and post themselves licking an Indian toilet by August.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well the bigger issue will be the trailers they show are used for corrosives, it would be a much worse problem filling your gas tank with acid.

Article is wrong, pulling a tank is easy, you do have to move big hoses around, but it isn't really hard.
It's not like driving a regular truck though, you have to take turns slower and you can't use the brakes as much.  The biggest issue is that people don't understand that and put themselves at risk by being too close.
Most new trucks have radar assisted braking.  You cut me off/brake check me and the truck automatically hits the brakes. The resulting surge in the tank can knock me sideways.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

physt: TomDooley: Can't we train Coal Miners and Oil Workers to drive trucks?

Sorry, they are all PHP coders now.


PHP?  Christ, I thought they were going to be trained to do something that doesn't destroy the planet.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Solty Dog: Less people on the road?

Good.

Fewer.


Fewer is what Nazis with a speech impediment call Hitler.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's like you'll don't get it.

/
Humanity: why didn't we get any signs?
Nature: ??????????? WTF 😒
 
wxboy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mokmo: Electric suddenly sounds easier for one more reason...


Not really.  If I'm driving 600 miles in a day (a real "road trip") then even with the longest-range EV I still have to stop at least twice, and that's going to add probably 1.5-2 hours at least to a 10-hour trip.
 
