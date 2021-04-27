 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Mark it zero
43
•       •       •

43 Comments     (+0 »)
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You hipsters glow-bowling on Friday nights with your PBRs, laughing it up with your hipster friends while you leave the bumpers on, using 10lb house balls, and still rolling 95s have no idea how serious League Night is.  THIS is real bowling.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RIP Smokey
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are rules here! It aint like Nam!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: You hipsters glow-bowling on Friday nights with your PBRs, laughing it up with your hipster friends while you leave the bumpers on, using 10lb house balls, and still rolling 95s have no idea how serious League Night is.  THIS is real bowling.


Stephen Lynch - Bowling Song (Almighty Malachi, Professional Bowling God)
Youtube peuBMXqMI7o
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: You hipsters glow-bowling on Friday nights with your PBRs, laughing it up with your hipster friends while you leave the bumpers on, using 10lb house balls, and still rolling 95s have no idea how serious League Night is.  THIS is real bowling.


Yeah, well, that's just, like, your opinion, man.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody farked with the Jesus. Now they get to meet the Jesus.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just roll him in to the gutter.  No one really knows what goes on in the back of a bowling alley.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a bowling alley death. i can't stop my head from shaking. how sad.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait to go bowling again.

Like seriously.

I wonder how thoroughly I can sanitize the ball though. Might just need to buy my own ball. And shoes.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More freedom death for the Gun God!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zero? But that's a hole in one!
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Wanted for questioning
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure it wasn't just a heart attack?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, it WAS a league game.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But was the gun okay?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not wrong Walter, you're just an asshole.
Youtube C6BYzLIqKB8


/After the shooting, now he's wrong!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just here for the obligatory Lebowski references.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: I'm just here for the obligatory Lebowski references.


We're happy to oblige.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, say what you want about the tenets of National Socialism, Dude, at least it's an ethos.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He really cared about the rules, that's all.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Some people take lane etiquette way too seriously.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Random attack, or was this planned?
 
BirdbrainedPhoenix
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

whidbey: Random attack, or was this planned?


TFA says it was a disagreement that escalated.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BirdbrainedPhoenix: whidbey: Random attack, or was this planned?

TFA says it was a disagreement that escalated.


Its interesting that the prosecutors office ordered the suspects released.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Life spares none of us in the end; tragedy strikes at any moment. There's very little info about the three people prosecutors are read to pin this on. They could get 300 between them, I suppose. Imagine your life being so in the gutter that you would murder someone in a bowling alley.
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: xanadian: I'm just here for the obligatory Lebowski references.

We're happy to oblige.


We're happy to oblige abide.

FTFM
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That is a white trash way to die.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

meat0918: I can't wait to go bowling again.

Like seriously.

I wonder how thoroughly I can sanitize the ball though. Might just need to buy my own ball. And shoes.


If you are serious, just wipe it with alcohol once. You'll be fine.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did the Alley have valet parking?
 
prepper12
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So does this count as a mass shooting? I mean, if we reset the clock every time someone's it with a bullet we should just destroy the clock. One dude pissed off at another dude and shooting him seems different than one dude pissed off and killing 10 people at a grocery store or something. THOSE are the ones that I worry about. The random "I was just out buying flowers for the woman when all of a sudden I'm in an ambush in Aisle 5".
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Just roll him in to the gutter.  No one really knows what goes on in the back of a bowling alley.


I believe Beelzebub, the Lord of the Flies, kills you if you venture into his domain; I saw it on this documentary with Keanu Reeves.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Goodnight, sweet Prince.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A lot people say howling alleys got big lanes
 
thesharkman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thesharkman: A lot people say howling alleys got big lanes


Or even bowling alleys. Smh
 
you need help
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Harry Freakstorm: Just roll him in to the gutter.  No one really knows what goes on in the back of a bowling alley.

I believe Beelzebub, the Lord of the Flies, kills you if you venture into his domain; I saw it on this documentary with Keanu Reeves.


Funnied, mainly because the first time that I saw pieces of the movie Beetlejuice was in the back room of a bowling alley while waiting for my parents to finish church league night. Scared me so much that I didn't consider watching it until at around 30 years old, after someone convinced me that it was in fact a comedy.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

prepper12: So does this count as a mass shooting? I mean, if we reset the clock every time someone's it with a bullet we should just destroy the clock. One dude pissed off at another dude and shooting him seems different than one dude pissed off and killing 10 people at a grocery store or something. THOSE are the ones that I worry about. The random "I was just out buying flowers for the woman when all of a sudden I'm in an ambush in Aisle 5".


The fact that you would find a distinction between fatal shootings of ANY circumstance is entirely the problem. I sincerely hope you don't live anywhere near me.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I cant really pass judgement without knowing what the disagreement was about.
 
Kryllith
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why did I think the a dead Milk Men did this song? Dementia must be setting in sooner than expected.
Camper Van Beethoven "Take The Skinheads Bowling" Director's
Youtube gKfMlQ7KWFE
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

prepper12: So does this count as a mass shooting? I mean, if we reset the clock every time someone's it with a bullet we should just destroy the clock. One dude pissed off at another dude and shooting him seems different than one dude pissed off and killing 10 people at a grocery store or something. THOSE are the ones that I worry about. The random "I was just out buying flowers for the woman when all of a sudden I'm in an ambush in Aisle 5".


In the U.S., a "mass shooting" is generally defined as 4 or more victims either wounded or killed, or some combination of those.  (Seriously.)  So no, this doesn't count!
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

