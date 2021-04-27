 Skip to content
(The Hill)   CDC says it's ok for vaccinated to disrobe your face outside   (thehill.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm not going to believe a bunch of scientists!  I'm wearing my mask until this is gone completely.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I'm not going to believe a bunch of scientists!  I'm wearing my mask until this is gone completely.


I'm with you.  Kids don't run from me and the hounds don't growl.  I may never take these masks off.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
*looks at dust blowing outside*

No thanks, I'm good with my masks on.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I'm not going to believe a bunch of scientists!  I'm wearing my mask until this is gone completely.


One of the best posts I've ever read.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tucker's followers are not going to like this. They were looking forward to harassing children.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I'm not going to believe a bunch of scientists!  I'm wearing my mask until this is gone completely.


Then you'll be retiring wearing it.

I'm betting by September, the Nurglish will have incubated enough vaccine resistant variants to put us right back at Death Square One.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As Heard By Idiots:
"CDC now says that masks are useless! People who had no intention of ever getting their vaccine may now get more belligerent whenever a 19 year old AM/PM employee asks them to put on a mask for 2 God damn minutes."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's good.  I'm certain the people who have been complaining about the guidance to wear masks in this situation will now be satisfied and will not just move on to some other complaint.
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What next, brush my teeth?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I'm not going to believe a bunch of scientists!  I'm wearing my mask until this is gone completely.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: The Googles Do Nothing: I'm not going to believe a bunch of scientists!  I'm wearing my mask until this is gone completely.

I'm with you.  Kids don't run from me and the hounds don't growl.  I may never take these masks off.


I actually have women looking into my eyes!

/so very single
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm going to wear my mask for as long as it upsets the angry unvaccinated and constipated people eating extra meat and eschewing masks and vaccines to pwn the libs.

Then once they stroke out or die of a heart attack I hope their death gets classified as COVID and it enrages their ghost.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: As Heard By Idiots:
"CDC now says that masks are useless! People who had no intention of ever getting their vaccine may now get more belligerent whenever a 19 year old AM/PM employee asks them to put on a mask for 2 God damn minutes."


That's the problem with Americans, so many dumbasses out there.  And the inherent problem of experts saying "you can do X, but if Y is going on".  Dumbasses never hear the Y, they never understood the Y, they only hear the X.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pete Townshend - Face The Face
Youtube NS3nRcwWktA
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: I'm going to wear my mask for as long as it upsets the angry unvaccinated and constipated people eating extra meat and eschewing masks and vaccines to pwn the libs.

Then once they stroke out or die of a heart attack I hope their death gets classified as COVID and it enrages their ghost.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The problem is it just emboldens the people that need to wear them to stop
 
zjoik
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I'm not going to believe a bunch of scientists!  I'm wearing my mask until this is gone completely.


Social pressures though, it seems as though not enough people vaccinated yet, and if me keeping on one while outside means people (due to unable and unwilling) that don't have a vaccine are more likely to wear one, I'm wearing one (and, conversely, if I don't wear one....), even if the bump in % is small, it's worth it to me.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: The Googles Do Nothing: I'm not going to believe a bunch of scientists!  I'm wearing my mask until this is gone completely.

I'm with you.  Kids don't run from me and the hounds don't growl.  I may never take these masks off.


It does wonders for my resting biatch face.

/I am not joking.
//it also is great sun protection.
///I also hate my smile.
 
sniderman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sorry gang, there's no way of telling the "maskless because I'm fully vaxxed" and "maskless because I'm an asshole" apart. In fact, the CDC just made it a bit harder to discern the compliant from the jackasses. (The jackasses have never worn a mark.)
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did we get new mods\admins, that this caught a greenlight?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: *looks at dust blowing outside*

No thanks, I'm good with my masks on.


You know, the happiest i have been in months is when the good N95s came back in stock at a fair price and i didn't feel guilty replenishing my stock.

/does a lot of home improvement\woodworking\etc.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I got my first Moderna shot last week and next one is in late May.

I plan to wear a mask in public places for at least six months afterward -- and I live in a state that's done better than most in following guidelines and getting vaccinated.

So, thanks, CDC, for giving idiots another reason to keep killing other people out of ignorance and spite.
 
Magnus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

zjoik: The Googles Do Nothing: I'm not going to believe a bunch of scientists!  I'm wearing my mask until this is gone completely.

Social pressures though, it seems as though not enough people vaccinated yet, and if me keeping on one while outside means people (due to unable and unwilling) that don't have a vaccine are more likely to wear one, I'm wearing one (and, conversely, if I don't wear one....), even if the bump in % is small, it's worth it to me.


Honestly, no one cares if you wear a mask or not.  You aren't shaping public opinion or behavior here...especially with people unwilling to wear a mask to begin with...you may want to get over yourself.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: UltimaCS: As Heard By Idiots:
"CDC now says that masks are useless! People who had no intention of ever getting their vaccine may now get more belligerent whenever a 19 year old AM/PM employee asks them to put on a mask for 2 God damn minutes."

That's the problem with Americans, so many dumbasses out there.  And the inherent problem of experts saying "you can do X, but if Y is going on".  Dumbasses never hear the Y, they never understood the Y, they only hear the X.


you are a self admitted mental health problem that does not seek help. i cherish your every syllable.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And maskholes will use this as an excuse not to wear mask anywhere and become bigger aholes. Yes science can evolve and change unlike their narrow minded views. I am going to wear my mask until I feel safe around all them dirty plague rats.
 
Katwang
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Got my second shot today. My cars gas mileage improved, laundry is coming out brighter and fresher. I should be receiving 5G and messages from Voyager any time now.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sniderman: Sorry gang, there's no way of telling the "maskless because I'm fully vaxxed" and "maskless because I'm an asshole" apart. In fact, the CDC just made it a bit harder to discern the compliant from the jackasses. (The jackasses have never worn a mark.)


So why aren't you vaccinated if you care so much?

I get it, sort of, reservoirs, variants, etc.

But if you decide to wear a mask for the rest of your life is what you will gauge people on, you got other issues man, and are just looking for a lazy way to feel superior.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Reminder that mingling around outside with friends might still require a few trips to bathrooms where you may share an enclosed space with a plague rat.
 
kore
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: The problem is it just emboldens the people that need to wear them to stop


THIS! So much THIS!

If I had to wager I would wager that the majority of anti-maskers are skeptical of the virus as a threat and the need to get vaccinated.

<Venn diagram should be inserted here>

I'm not proposing asking people for their papers but I'm not going to assume everyone I see that is unmasked is actually vaccinated.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The CDC's messaging has been all over the map and it's hindered trying to get the least moronic of the 'vaccine hesitant' on board. We badly need some folks who know how to put together a public memo to jump in, and we reeaaaaally need a payoff for all this last year + of masking up. If we just wind up having to wear masks forever because the scientists who don't understand public communications screwed up the whens and whys, the asses who've been screeching about refusing to wear them and refusing a shot will just point and say WHY BOTHER??!??!?
 
freidog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
...Face?
Well this is embarrassing.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: *looks at dust blowing outside*

No thanks, I'm good with my masks on.


You would think my car was yellow-green rather than black. Goddamn pollen and allergies.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Magnus:

Honestly, no one cares if you wear a mask or not.  You aren't shaping public opinion or behavior here...especially with people unwilling to wear a mask to begin with...you may want to get over yourself.

Its regional. I will catch stink eye for jogging through the park, well distanced, from someone sitting on a bench if i'm not wearing a mask. I got a dude that jogs by every morning in a full real respirator setup since the start of it. I'm convinced when he takes that thing off he will win every marathon everywhere.

Don't get me wrong, i'm all for masks, just some people its a case of doing the least possible, and elevating it to their own personal sainthood.
 
skyotter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Woohoo, just in time for pollen season!
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
DeathSantis!!!  DeathSantis!!! Hurrrrr Durrr!!! DeathSantis!!!
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I made a decision a few months ago to protect my self. I have stopped breathing until the Covid is all gone. I am quite blue now. Like a Smurf. But I am safe :)
 
Magnus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sniderman: Sorry gang, there's no way of telling the "maskless because I'm fully vaxxed" and "maskless because I'm an asshole" apart. In fact, the CDC just made it a bit harder to discern the compliant from the jackasses. (The jackasses have never worn a mark.)


If you are vaccinated, why do you care?  I'm vaccinated.  I don't feel the need to try to figure out who is fully vaxxed and who is not. What exactly am I or anyone else going to do if we discover their deep dark secret?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, "Those" people aren't going to pretend to be vaccinated now.

/I want to see the Venn diagram with those that have "registered emotional support animals"
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: NM Volunteer: UltimaCS: As Heard By Idiots:
"CDC now says that masks are useless! People who had no intention of ever getting their vaccine may now get more belligerent whenever a 19 year old AM/PM employee asks them to put on a mask for 2 God damn minutes."

That's the problem with Americans, so many dumbasses out there.  And the inherent problem of experts saying "you can do X, but if Y is going on".  Dumbasses never hear the Y, they never understood the Y, they only hear the X.

you are a self admitted mental health problem that does not seek help. i cherish your every syllable.


I am not a mental health problem, I am a human being.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Reminder that mingling around outside with friends might still require a few trips to bathrooms where you may share an enclosed space with a plague rat.


I'm imagining with that kind of attitude, your friend list isn't very long.

Also bathrooms have exhaust fans. Its code. Drop a dime on them for that if they don't have one.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LineNoise: sniderman: Sorry gang, there's no way of telling the "maskless because I'm fully vaxxed" and "maskless because I'm an asshole" apart. In fact, the CDC just made it a bit harder to discern the compliant from the jackasses. (The jackasses have never worn a mark.)

So why aren't you vaccinated if you care so much?

I get it, sort of, reservoirs, variants, etc.

But if you decide to wear a mask for the rest of your life is what you will gauge people on, you got other issues man, and are just looking for a lazy way to feel superior.


The only lazier way one can feel superior is by marrying a teacher to feel like you're qualified to sacrifice their life in order to open up the economy.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: The only lazier way one can feel superior is by marrying a teacher to feel like you're qualified to sacrifice their life in order to open up the economy.


Cheap shots? Ok. I touched boobs last night.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LineNoise: UltimaCS: Reminder that mingling around outside with friends might still require a few trips to bathrooms where you may share an enclosed space with a plague rat.

I'm imagining with that kind of attitude, your friend list isn't very long.

Also bathrooms have exhaust fans. Its code. Drop a dime on them for that if they don't have one.


Exhaust fans aren't designed to sanitize the air between uses, and there's hundreds of thousands of dead people as proof against that logic.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Advice like this has pretty clearly been more about social engineering more than actual scientific/medical advice.

The evidence has been overwhelming for some time that its pretty safe to be outdoors without a mask and without a vaccine.  If you're really packed in you might have needed a mask, but the spread of the disease outdoors has been known to be VERY small.  That's why you saw very few transmissions from things like BLM protests even before the vaccines.

So now we're getting permission to be maskless outdoors if we've been vaccinated.  That was reasonable advice a year ago when there wasn't a vaccine.  It's incredibly conservative for people with a vaccine.

The CDC is setting way overboard standards knowing that almost nobody is going to follow them.  But they're hoping that as people compromise between what they want to do and what the CDC says, they'll hit the actual reasonable standards in between.

Its a risky strategy because motivation to get the vaccine for fence sitters will be very small if the CDC says that getting the vaccine opens up almost no new permissible behaviors.  These people will be asking why they should bother getting the vaccine if the only thing lets them do is something they could reasonably do already.

I ultimately think that the CDC needs to be prioritizing encouraging people to actually get the vaccine over being extremely conservative with guidelines.  This crap really isn't helping the push to encourage people to get the vaccines.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Exhaust fans aren't designed to sanitize the air between uses, and there's hundreds of thousands of dead people as proof against that logic.


Yes. Hundreds of thousands of people have caught covid from poorly ventilated bathrooms.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gottagopee: The CDC's messaging has been all over the map and it's hindered trying to get the least moronic of the 'vaccine hesitant' on board. We badly need some folks who know how to put together a public memo to jump in, and we reeaaaaally need a payoff for all this last year + of masking up. If we just wind up having to wear masks forever because the scientists who don't understand public communications screwed up the whens and whys, the asses who've been screeching about refusing to wear them and refusing a shot will just point and say WHY BOTHER??!??!?


Maybe the real payoff was the friends we made along the way. And by friends, I mean the actual masks. My mask is named Tessa Thompson.  I don't have to go out in public much these days, but when I do, it makes me very happy to have Tessa Thompson on my face.
 
zjoik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Magnus: zjoik: The Googles Do Nothing: I'm not going to believe a bunch of scientists!  I'm wearing my mask until this is gone completely.

Social pressures though, it seems as though not enough people vaccinated yet, and if me keeping on one while outside means people (due to unable and unwilling) that don't have a vaccine are more likely to wear one, I'm wearing one (and, conversely, if I don't wear one....), even if the bump in % is small, it's worth it to me.

Honestly, no one cares if you wear a mask or not.  You aren't shaping public opinion or behavior here...especially with people unwilling to wear a mask to begin with...you may want to get over yourself.


I like how you just read parts of what I said and came to the conclusion you already had before reading
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Magnus: sniderman: Sorry gang, there's no way of telling the "maskless because I'm fully vaxxed" and "maskless because I'm an asshole" apart. In fact, the CDC just made it a bit harder to discern the compliant from the jackasses. (The jackasses have never worn a mark.)

If you are vaccinated, why do you care?  I'm vaccinated.  I don't feel the need to try to figure out who is fully vaxxed and who is not. What exactly am I or anyone else going to do if we discover their deep dark secret?


THIS IS YOUR LAST CHANCE TO FEEL SUPERIOR TO THEM BY DOING THE ABSOLUTE MINIMUM. Jesus man, don't you get it?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sniderman: Sorry gang, there's no way of telling the "maskless because I'm fully vaxxed" and "maskless because I'm an asshole" apart. In fact, the CDC just made it a bit harder to discern the compliant from the jackasses. (The jackasses have never worn a mark.)


The good news is that outdoor transmission is pretty unlikely - the viral load just doesn't get concentrated enough unless you're hanging out uncomfortably close to other people for a relatively long time.  Actually outdoors, I mean, not that fully-enclosed-tent-at-the-restaurant kind of outdoors - that's still a problem.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Resident Muslim: Yeah, "Those" people aren't going to pretend to be vaccinated now.

/I want to see the Venn diagram with those that have "registered emotional support animals"


I think we can all agree that Subby's mom deserves a better moniker than that.
 
