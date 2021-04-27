 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   "Disaster Girl," now a 21 year old college senior, just made a nice mint of her meme   (yahoo.com) divider line
15
    More: Followup, Police, Constable, Police officer, Augsburg, Police brutality, Zoe Roth, Hans Holbein the Younger, Dave Roth  
•       •       •

769 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2021 at 1:33 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
catholdingpaperIshouldburnsomethingdow​n.jpg


see what I did there?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the best name we can give her? "Disaster Girl"

Jesus we all fail.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
NFTs are proof that humanity is f*cking doomed by its own goddamn idiocy.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I just took a dump.

How much can I make off of a NFT like that?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
hooray! she helped money laundering criminals destroy the planet!
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: NFTs are proof that humanity is f*cking doomed by its own goddamn idiocy.


At least they are paying for them with made up imaginary magic money made by computers that totally has value.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That's the best name we can give her? "Disaster Girl"

Jesus we all fail.


She was four years old.  How much hate do you want to pile on a 4 year old?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And here I was, all of these years I thought that was a scene from Firestarter.

/read the book
//didn't see the movie
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was going to guess NFT
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: NewportBarGuy: That's the best name we can give her? "Disaster Girl"

Jesus we all fail.

She was four years old.  How much hate do you want to pile on a 4 year old?


Are you new here?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I would have expected her to hold out for at least cinnamon, Subby.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Whelp, it was while it lasted folks. We can't post

Fark user imageView Full Size


anymore. Someone owns that specific image :(
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: That's the best name we can give her? "Disaster Girl"

Jesus we all fail.


Thanks, "NewportBarGuy".
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.