(CityNews Toronto)   Sign, sign, everywhere a sign, Blockin' out the scenery, Breakin' my mind   (toronto.citynews.ca) divider line
23
•       •       •

MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn beavers probably chewed it down.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateur:

🚛 Crazy Semi-truck Driver Plows Through A Sign On Houston Highway
Youtube -dkGt1K11v0


/NSFW language
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always hated that song.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not a good way to go, that will be a closed casket funeral with the cabin flattened like that at the engine compartment to the backseat.
 
wxboy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Here's your sign.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stuffy: Always hated that song.


My dad used to sing that song randomly (early 90s) and claimed he could never remember the song. Only with the advent of mp3 sharing did we figure out it was Tesla.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

stuffy: Always hated that song.


You might like thos parody of it then.

https://m.soundcloud.com/dosboys/stop​-​signs
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's a sign of the times.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Signs" song by Five Man Electrical Band - Video from 1974/75 by Steve Carlsen
Youtube iZzVdomYHnI
 
Bowen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: stuffy: Always hated that song.

My dad used to sing that song randomly (early 90s) and claimed he could never remember the song. Only with the advent of mp3 sharing did we figure out it was Tesla.


Five man electrical band?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I decided a long time ago that next time some asshole angrily asks me "Can't you read?" I'm going to fake tears and say "No..." Bonus points if I can come up with some tragic reason why not.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: stuffy: Always hated that song.

My dad used to sing that song randomly (early 90s) and claimed he could never remember the song. Only with the advent of mp3 sharing did we figure out it was Tesla.


That was a cover song RealAudio did.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bowen: cameroncrazy1984: stuffy: Always hated that song.

My dad used to sing that song randomly (early 90s) and claimed he could never remember the song. Only with the advent of mp3 sharing did we figure out it was Tesla.

Five man electrical band?


Unplugged
 
wademh
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stuffy: Always hated that song.


Always loved that song

\ long hair freaky person from way back
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fireproof: I decided a long time ago that next time some asshole angrily asks me "Can't you read?" I'm going to fake tears and say "No..." Bonus points if I can come up with some tragic reason why not.


Side effect of surgery for a cancerous brain tumor.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Amateur:

[YouTube video: 🚛 Crazy Semi-truck Driver Plows Through A Sign On Houston Highway]

/NSFW language


If he hadn't been filming it he could have claimed the accident cracked his windshield and gotten a free replacement
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Not a good way to go, that will be a closed casket funeral with the cabin flattened like that at the engine compartment to the backseat.


I'd hate to be the excavator operator who knocked the shiat onto the road.  Running a machine like that - it's SO easy to get your attention wrapped up in what's happening at the bucket (or in this case maybe it was a jackhammer?) and totally forget to pay attention to the top of the boom.

Overhead power lines are a more common target for that kind of negligence.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wademh: stuffy: Always hated that song.

Always loved that song

\ long hair freaky person from way back


Back when that song was popular I applied for a summer job at a tollbooth for that highway bridge.
I actually had already accepted another job that morning, but I had a morning to waste so I showed up for the interview.

The supervisor rejected me outright because he didn't like the length of my hair.

So that song is special to me..
 
phishrace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wademh: stuffy: Always hated that song.

Always loved that song

\ long hair freaky person from way back


I had the 45. In spectacular monauraul sound. Was also long-haired and freakish. It was a protest song. Something we don't hear much of any more.

img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuffy: Always hated that song.


Love that song, have it on multiple playlists. (The original, by the Five Man Electrical Band.) I also sing it in the shower regularly -- when I shower, which is not often, short-haired freaky person that I am.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stuffy: Always hated that song.


Well I stuffed my boot right up your ass
and I went on to ask you "Why?"
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

luckyeddie: It's a sign of the times.


Queensrych
 
Mambo Bananapatch [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fireproof: I decided a long time ago that next time some asshole angrily asks me "Can't you read?" I'm going to fake tears and say "No..." Bonus points if I can come up with some tragic reason why not.


Say your 8th foster uncle raped you in the ear so violently it damaged the part of your brain responsible for reading.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

