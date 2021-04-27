 Skip to content
Travel writer extols the value of traveling with a good towel. Maybe someday they will figure out how to be a hoopy frood. Or perhaps that their idea is not even remotely new
    Obvious, Bathing, Sauna, Towel, Turkish towel, Terrycloth, Towel Day, Turkish towels, everyday use  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hopefully cnn gets paid for running an ad written to resemble an article.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait til he tries a pan galactic gargle blaster.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A towel? That's your good idea? Well, billions of years later, the human brings a towel..."
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an ad.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the f*ck did someone write that whole-ass article without ONE reference?
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: How the f*ck did someone write that whole-ass article without ONE reference?


This.
 
penguinopus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoopy is not an adjective! It's a near synonym for frood. Stop being so subby.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the part about the plurdled gabbleblotchits to be quite good
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do carry some shop towels, and mechanics rags, in my truck, messenger bag, and brief case.  You can encounter a spill, or Cheato dusted fingers, at any time.

Turkish cotton?  Forget that!  I'll consider it, after they stop denying the Armenian genocide.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: [i.pinimg.com image 850x1184]


Don't forget to bring a towel
Youtube IAUcHcVnzBM


They did the most unbelievably random stuff in the first few seasons.
 
nobius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a Guiness towel?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked as a cruise ship videographer on a ship that gave out towels at the gangway and let you return them dirty, making them practical as fark. I carried them in my day bag regularly and never had to wash them. When my contract ended, I had to write up a letter of advice to my replacement without actually meeting him. Noticing that he was British, I knew there was an outside chance he had read HHG2TG and wrote something like:

"The towels that they hand out and the gangway are possibly the most useful thing in the Universe. They're good for drying off wet tender seats before you sit in them, lying on the beaches of various ports, cleaning up unexpected messes from guests, wrapping up fragile souvenirs for the trip back to the ship, cleaning up the photo printer's cooling water spills, and even drying yourself off with after a swim."

I ran into him at some point on Facebook and he said, I guess jokingly, "Thanks for the advice about the towels."
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" movie was so bad it looked like they only spent money to make good previews, then filled the rest in with junk.

We left the theater thinking we had been scammed.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rereading TekWar: I do carry some shop towels, and mechanics rags, in my truck, messenger bag, and brief case.  You can encounter a spill, or Cheato dusted fingers, at any time.

Turkish cotton?  Forget that!  I'll consider it, after they stop denying the Armenian genocide.


I generally pack a towel when I travel overnight, mostly because one time I packed one for an all-summer work gig just as a HHG2TG reference and, despite assurances to the contrary, they didn't actually have towels there for the first 2-3 weeks.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: OdradekRex: [i.pinimg.com image 850x1184]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IAUcHcVn​zBM]

They did the most unbelievably random stuff in the first few seasons.


"You're the worst character ever, Towlie."

"I know."
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrap your towel around a half-decent rubber bath mat, the kind with suction cups on the bottom. I've encountered hotel bath tubs and showers that were WAY slippery. They dry faster than your travel towel, too.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: How the f*ck did someone write that whole-ass article without ONE reference?


Besides links to towels for sale where the author probably gets a referral fee?
 
twocent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The towel was worth it's volume in gold when flying with a cat & kids. We brought it in case the cat leaked, but the kids used it as a blanket & barf bag (in that order).
I whispered a little thank you prayer to Douglas Adams.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A universal bathtub drain plug works in any galaxy

Works to prevent any sucking
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

penguinopus: Hoopy is not an adjective! It's a near synonym for frood. Stop being so subby.


Hence a phrase that has passed into hitchhiking slang, as in "Hey, you sass that hoopy Ford Prefect? There's a frood who really knows where his towel is." (Sass: know, be aware of, meet, have sex with; hoopy: really together guy; frood: really amazingly together guy.)[3]
-Douglas Adams, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

So not arguing on a technical level by this level of pedantry leads me to believe that you are neither hoopy nor a frood.

-subby.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fst_creeper: penguinopus: Hoopy is not an adjective! It's a near synonym for frood. Stop being so subby.

Hence a phrase that has passed into hitchhiking slang, as in "Hey, you sass that hoopy Ford Prefect? There's a frood who really knows where his towel is." (Sass: know, be aware of, meet, have sex with; hoopy: really together guy; frood: really amazingly together guy.)[3]
-Douglas Adams, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

So not arguing on a technical level by this level of pedantry leads me to believe that you are neither hoopy nor a frood.

-subby.


Huh, I would have definitely said that "sass" meant "to be sassy towards."
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: The "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" movie was so bad it looked like they only spent money to make good previews, then filled the rest in with junk.

We left the theater thinking we had been scammed.


I choose to view it as a tribute and memorial than a canon movie.  It was done as loyally to DA's screenplay as possible.  I love HHGTG but every time DA touched it got a little weaker, and I say that as someone that has bought every book, every audio book, every radio performance.

/Still trust him more than Lucas.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: The "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" movie was so bad it looked like they only spent money to make good previews, then filled the rest in with junk.

We left the theater thinking we had been scammed.


There are 2 films. The 1zt suck like an asthmatic Hoover-knockoff. The 2nd was worth a rainy evening at home with friends who know the storyline for gits & shiggles.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
42
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is it from Mark's and Spencer?
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: studebaker hoch: The "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" movie was so bad it looked like they only spent money to make good previews, then filled the rest in with junk.

We left the theater thinking we had been scammed.

There are 2 films. The 1zt suck like an asthmatic Hoover-knockoff. The 2nd was worth a rainy evening at home with friends who know the storyline for gits & shiggles.


No, there is a six episode BBC TV series (released in 1981) and a Hollywood movie (released in 2005).
 
Izo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

skyotter: How the f*ck did someone write that whole-ass article without ONE reference?


probably written by someone who is too young to have ever heard of it.
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

skyotter: How the f*ck did someone write that whole-ass article without ONE reference?


I almost put that in the headline but thought it would be more fun to have that hashed out here.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Izo: skyotter: How the f*ck did someone write that whole-ass article without ONE reference?

probably written by someone who is too young to have ever heard of it.


I don't think it's as popular in the real world as it is on Fark, like the inverse of the NBA. I first heard of the books because I had an after-school job in a library and spent a lot of time around books... that said I could probably say the same thing about a thousand semi-popular books and series, so...
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Forget the towel.  I don't travel without my sleep sack.  It's easy to pack and keeps me from actually touching sheets and pillowcases in any location.  This isn't an ad (unlike TFA), just something I've learned after lots of travel.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: Izo: skyotter: How the f*ck did someone write that whole-ass article without ONE reference?

probably written by someone who is too young to have ever heard of it.

I don't think it's as popular in the real world as it is on Fark, like the inverse of the NBA. I first heard of the books because I had an after-school job in a library and spent a lot of time around books... that said I could probably say the same thing about a thousand semi-popular books and series, so...


It was very popular in the early 1980's.  But that was 40 years ago, so...
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Geotpf: IHadMeAVision: Izo: skyotter: How the f*ck did someone write that whole-ass article without ONE reference?

probably written by someone who is too young to have ever heard of it.

I don't think it's as popular in the real world as it is on Fark, like the inverse of the NBA. I first heard of the books because I had an after-school job in a library and spent a lot of time around books... that said I could probably say the same thing about a thousand semi-popular books and series, so...

It was very popular in the early 1980's.  But that was 40 years ago, so...


It was also a major motion picture in 2005. I suppose there are CNN interns that are too young to have any memory of it.

Then again, I don't think the towel bit was mentioned in the TV ads or trailers, so someone who didn't see the actual movie would have not seen the reference.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Geotpf: IHadMeAVision: Izo: skyotter: How the f*ck did someone write that whole-ass article without ONE reference?

probably written by someone who is too young to have ever heard of it.

I don't think it's as popular in the real world as it is on Fark, like the inverse of the NBA. I first heard of the books because I had an after-school job in a library and spent a lot of time around books... that said I could probably say the same thing about a thousand semi-popular books and series, so...

It was very popular in the early 1980's.  But that was 40 years ago, so...

It was also a major motion picture in 2005. I suppose there are CNN interns that are too young to have any memory of it.

Then again, I don't think the towel bit was mentioned in the TV ads or trailers, so someone who didn't see the actual movie would have not seen the reference.


The movie wasn't really that popular or memorable, IMHO.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.