New York Times announces that it is retiring the term "Op-Ed," presumably to replace it with the much more accurate term, "trollbait"
35
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Guest Essay" lacks oompf and pizazz.

I would have gone with "Yakety Sass," or, in a nod to the late great James Brown, "For Goodness Sakes, Just Look At These Hot-Takes."
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found the focus group results:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Local man has some thoughts about society."
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Agitprop" flows so much better, and it'll pass a spell-checker, too!
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Break with Michelle Wolf | Op-Ed | Netflix
Youtube GsWj7Q5iPus
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was so named because it appeared opposite the editorial page and not (as many still believe) because it would offer views contrary to the paper's.

Huh.  This, I did not know.  I always assumed it meant "Opinion-Editorial", which seemed redundant to me but hey - it's their gig, they can do that if they like.

brap: "Guest Essay" lacks oompf and pizazz.

I would have gone with "Yakety Sass," or, in a nod to the late great James Brown, "For Goodness Sakes, Just Look At These Hot-Takes."


Yeah, "Guest Essay" lacks that certain je ne saisquoithat says, "Let's stir up some shiat and maybe get some f*cking eyeballs on the ads over here".  Not sure what to name it that imparts that feeling of needing to piss people off for the attention, though.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should retire the entire concept and report the farking news.

I guess that's too complicated or something.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"many points"
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: "Agitprop" flows so much better, and it'll pass a spell-checker, too!


I was going with "Prop-Ed" but yours works better
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no!  People's opinions!  How terrible.Let me click on this thread full of people's opinions and give my opinion on the matter.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking fart sniffing idiocy
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they're now going to call it "propaganda" what will they now call the rest of the sections?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Op, Ed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: Oh no!  People's opinions!  How terrible.Let me click on this thread full of people's opinions and give my opinion on the matter.


IMHO your opinion is offensive.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: Oh no!  People's opinions!  How terrible.Let me click on this thread full of people's opinions and give my opinion on the matter.


You know damn well it's always some asshole talking shiat on the Democrats.

Stop pretending the outrage isn't real.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the good of the nation, they should eliminate it.   For the good of their profit margin they will expand it to entirely replace news reporting.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: FLMountainMan: Oh no!  People's opinions!  How terrible.Let me click on this thread full of people's opinions and give my opinion on the matter.

IMHO your opinion is offensive.


I believe the latest brilliant retort is to ask if I hurt your "fee fees".  Consider it done.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: FLMountainMan: Oh no!  People's opinions!  How terrible.Let me click on this thread full of people's opinions and give my opinion on the matter.

You know damn well it's always some asshole talking shiat on the Democrats.

Stop pretending the outrage isn't real.


I regret that have but one funny to give this, because it's genuinely funny.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, no one is forcing anyone to read anything, at anytime. People love to make their own drama.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: whidbey: FLMountainMan: Oh no!  People's opinions!  How terrible.Let me click on this thread full of people's opinions and give my opinion on the matter.

You know damn well it's always some asshole talking shiat on the Democrats.

Stop pretending the outrage isn't real.

I regret that have but one funny to give this, because it's genuinely funny.


That's what I like about you.  So easily amused.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

whidbey: They should retire the entire concept and report the farking news.

I guess that's too complicated or something.


There are maybe 2-4 pages of op-eds in any given newspaper. The entire rest of the thing is news (plus some ads, but they gotta pay the bills). Are you not aware of this?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If the media went back to doing honest journalism, we wouldn't need fact checkers.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
By the way, this was a good headline. And all too true in many cases.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JammerJim: whidbey: They should retire the entire concept and report the farking news.

I guess that's too complicated or something.

There are maybe 2-4 pages of op-eds in any given newspaper. The entire rest of the thing is news (plus some ads, but they gotta pay the bills). Are you not aware of this?


There shouldn't be any, since they're usually just concern troll pieces.

Did you somehow miss that implication earlier?
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: It was so named because it appeared opposite the editorial page and not (as many still believe) because it would offer views contrary to the paper's.

Huh.  This, I did not know.  I always assumed it meant "Opinion-Editorial", which seemed redundant to me but hey - it's their gig, they can do that if they like.

brap: "Guest Essay" lacks oompf and pizazz.

I would have gone with "Yakety Sass," or, in a nod to the late great James Brown, "For Goodness Sakes, Just Look At These Hot-Takes."

Yeah, "Guest Essay" lacks that certain je ne saisquoithat says, "Let's stir up some shiat and maybe get some f*cking eyeballs on the ads over here".  Not sure what to name it that imparts that feeling of needing to piss people off for the attention, though.


I also though that the op in op-ed was an abbreviation for opinion. I think "Guest Essay" is too neutral and brings too much legitimacy to bullshiat. I would prefer "Guest Opinion" or "Guest Editorial" or "Look What I pulled Out of My Ass Today" - something like that.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whidbey: JammerJim: whidbey: They should retire the entire concept and report the farking news.

I guess that's too complicated or something.

There are maybe 2-4 pages of op-eds in any given newspaper. The entire rest of the thing is news (plus some ads, but they gotta pay the bills). Are you not aware of this?

There shouldn't be any, since they're usually just concern troll pieces.

Did you somehow miss that implication earlier?


You know, Whidbey, this will blow your mind, but for some people, political affiliation isn't a religious or spiritual identity.  Many people actually like to hear policy issues debated, sometimes in the media, in the belief that this is a good way of refining and improving public policy and helps inform their own personal opinion on the issue.  Editorials and Op-Eds are an imperfect way to do this, but they have their merit.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: whidbey: JammerJim: whidbey: They should retire the entire concept and report the farking news.

I guess that's too complicated or something.

There are maybe 2-4 pages of op-eds in any given newspaper. The entire rest of the thing is news (plus some ads, but they gotta pay the bills). Are you not aware of this?

There shouldn't be any, since they're usually just concern troll pieces.

Did you somehow miss that implication earlier?

You know, Whidbey, this will blow your mind, but for some people, political affiliation isn't a religious or spiritual identity.  Many people actually like to hear policy issues debated, sometimes in the media, in the belief that this is a good way of refining and improving public policy and helps inform their own personal opinion on the issue.  Editorials and Op-Eds are an imperfect way to do this, but they have their merit.


Yeah concern trolling the Democrats="debating policy issues" and "improving public policy with "informed" opinions from some right wing hack mad that Biden got elected.

Fark is a humor site sometimes after all.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: If the media went back to doing honest journalism, we wouldn't need fact checkers.


Yeah, but we have to give "both sides" equal weight no matter how factually wrong they are because we might hurt our readers feelings.

And that's how we get the GQP.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

whidbey: JammerJim: whidbey: They should retire the entire concept and report the farking news.

I guess that's too complicated or something.

There are maybe 2-4 pages of op-eds in any given newspaper. The entire rest of the thing is news (plus some ads, but they gotta pay the bills). Are you not aware of this?

There shouldn't be any, since they're usually just concern troll pieces.

Did you somehow miss that implication earlier?


Wouldn't it make more sense to just get rid of the concern trolling pieces? Contrary to certain people on the Pol tab, listening to other points of view can actually result in better decision making.
 
Gorn Fishin'
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
'Guessay' is my choice.

Makes sense for most of the uneducated opinion pieces that end up in print these days.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JammerJim: whidbey: JammerJim: whidbey: They should retire the entire concept and report the farking news.

I guess that's too complicated or something.

There are maybe 2-4 pages of op-eds in any given newspaper. The entire rest of the thing is news (plus some ads, but they gotta pay the bills). Are you not aware of this?

There shouldn't be any, since they're usually just concern troll pieces.

Did you somehow miss that implication earlier?

Wouldn't it make more sense to just get rid of the concern trolling pieces? Contrary to certain people on the Pol tab, listening to other points of view can actually result in better decision making.


Because to the NYT, they aren't "concern trolling pieces."  They really do believe they're producting "other points of view."

I don't think you're going to get this.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Keyser_Soze_Death: If the media went back to doing honest journalism, we wouldn't need fact checkers.

Yeah, but we have to give "both sides" equal weight no matter how factually wrong they are because we might hurt our readers feelings.

And that's how we get the GQP.


I don't think you know what honest journalism is (reporting just facts), and are confusing it somehow with the 'fairness doctrine'.

GQP? Is that some partisan bullshiat like BlueAnon?
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Mrtraveler01: Keyser_Soze_Death: If the media went back to doing honest journalism, we wouldn't need fact checkers.

Yeah, but we have to give "both sides" equal weight no matter how factually wrong they are because we might hurt our readers feelings.

And that's how we get the GQP.

I don't think you know what honest journalism is (reporting just facts), and are confusing it somehow with the 'fairness doctrine'.

GQP? Is that some partisan bullshiat like BlueAnon?


Giving the opinions of people like Large Marge Greene equal weight to people like Dr. Fauci in terms of reporting has helped legitimize opinions that are not based in reality. The media needs to do more to call out BS like QAnon.

And "BlueAnon" is just a lame attempt at projection from the right to try and distract from the fact conspiracy theorists have taken over the GOP.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: It was so named because it appeared opposite the editorial page and not (as many still believe) because it would offer views contrary to the paper's.

Huh.  This, I did not know.  I always assumed it meant "Opinion-Editorial", which seemed redundant to me but hey - it's their gig, they can do that if they like.


I've read hundreds of them, and I also had this impression.  Maybe this is a good change.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Now when someone says why do yoilu let Fascists write op-eds they can say look at this guy we don't even have op-eds
Now for the latest propaganda lies press releasenews from Donald Trump an anonymous source close to the story here is Maggie Haberman
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.