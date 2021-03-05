 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Remind me again -- what's that thing about headlines phrased as a question?
posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2021 at 5:14 PM



Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
PBS made a documentary on China's war on poverty and aired it last year. It was taken offline because of 'funding' concerns.

Voices from the Frontline: China's War on Poverty was co-produced by the Los Angeles station and a foundation led by Robert Lawrence Kuhn in association with the China Global Television Network. Kuhn is an author, a former investment banker and the film's host and writer. CGTN is operated by CCTV, a network owned by China Media Group, which is overseen by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China.
...

"The specific concern they had was around the funding and the funding relationship," Russell said of his conversation with PBS. "They assured me that they did not find concerns in other areas of editorial integrity." PBS SoCal made sure to recognize the film's association with CGTN and Kuhn's foundation in promotional materials and the film's credits, Russell said.

https://current.org/2020/05/after-pbs​-​drops-film-pbs-socal-reviews-documenta​ry-co-produced-by-chinas-state-tv-netw​ork/

It is actually a good documentary- whether you agree with the program or not. This is how one nation is doing it.

CGTN released it on YouTube so anyone can see it and judge for themselves.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nuaJG​P​ZCBYU

This also answers the question why China built all those 'ghost cities' a decade ago. It was part of lifting people out of agrarian poverty into industrial middle class- something that also happened in the US and Germany and other nations as they moved from agriculture to industrialization. China did it on steroids.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
skyotter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Remind me again -- what's that thing about headlines phrased as a question?

He fixes the cable.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Betteri​d​ge%27s_Law_of_Headlines
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nadie_AZ:
This also answers the question why China built all those 'ghost cities' a decade ago. It was part of lifting people out of agrarian poverty into industrial middle class- something that also happened in the US and Germany and other nations as they moved from agriculture to industrialization. China did it on steroids.

That the US (and in modern, current history, China) forcibly relocated their native population to camps and destroyed their old homes is a point of shame, not pride.
 
Northern
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

That's one way to put it.
Another report by The Economist highlighted the fact that Chinese officials simply reclassified those in poverty without actually changing their lives.
They also lifted millions of Whygers "out of poverty" by moving them to concentration camps to work on cotton plantations, other slave labor, and took their property, rights, and freedoms away.
In the US and Europe we achieved this in a more democratic way which included making slavery illegal, and codifying rights in a constitution which is enforced by an independent judiciary, something China lacks.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ending poverty is absolutely possible if you totally ignore any rational definition or arbitrary cutoff .....

#Success
 
Luse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Careful there subbie. As anyone with an even elementary understanding of how D&D wish spells work ending poverty can be a very simple thing. Poverty is defined as the state of being extremely poor. It occurs to me that if you simply "remove" the extremely poor you have achieved your goal. Define "remove" as creatively as you wish.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The pigs are sitting down to dinner with the farmers. Guess who is coming as dinner?

/ Dressing means something different to a chicken from what it means to a snob.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sources say authorities are working closely with major publishers to ensure the english word "poverty" is replaced by more meaningful mandarin characters...
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Luse: Careful there subbie. As anyone with an even elementary understanding of how D&D wish spells work ending poverty can be a very simple thing. Poverty is defined as the state of being extremely poor. It occurs to me that if you simply "remove" the extremely poor you have achieved your goal. Define "remove" as creatively as you wish.


"I wish I had a huge castle.... what's this shadow that's getting bigger and bigger?"

/the Dungeon Master is NOT your friend.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In a country where your hukou means so much to your personal success, it's no secret that people want to give up their lives on their farms and move to the cities. Each tier of city offers more benefits, access to better schools, better jobs, better living conditions, and more prosperity. The government needs the land for more cultivation for their populace and the population wants the benefits that come with an apartment, a good job, and food in their stomachs.

Moving more people from poverty to the global middle class than exist in all of the Americas should be noted as reason #1 for why the 21st century will become the century of China. The sheer amount of infrastructure, nation building, and opportunity that has been introduced is unfathomable. 

My parents grew up in a small farm outside of Beijing. Today, it's within the 3rd ring and is basically a cityscape. Every time I go there, it's like returning to an entirely new country. Skyscrapers are built in a matter of months, whole swaths of countryside has been turned into apartments, and the economic engine powering all of this is churning crazily.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Every time I go there, it's like returning to an entirely new country. Skyscrapers are built in a matter of months, whole swaths of countryside has been turned into apartments, and the economic engine powering all of this is churning crazily.


This is what I keep reading and seeing in vlogs. It's incredible.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Sources say authorities are working closely with major publishers to ensure the english word "poverty" is replaced by more meaningful mandarin characters...


Simplicity with Chinese Characteristics
 
wesmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: Nadie_AZ:
This also answers the question why China built all those 'ghost cities' a decade ago. It was part of lifting people out of agrarian poverty into industrial middle class- something that also happened in the US and Germany and other nations as they moved from agriculture to industrialization. China did it on steroids.

That the US (and in modern, current history, China) forcibly relocated their native population to camps and destroyed their old homes is a point of shame, not pride.


Early on we had programs to help the natives develop communities and farm. The problem was that whenever the natives were successful the whites got jealous and stormed in and took everything, i.e. The Trail of Tears
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are the communists crediting their use of capitalism for this?
 
Luse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Luse: Careful there subbie. As anyone with an even elementary understanding of how D&D wish spells work ending poverty can be a very simple thing. Poverty is defined as the state of being extremely poor. It occurs to me that if you simply "remove" the extremely poor you have achieved your goal. Define "remove" as creatively as you wish.

"I wish I had a huge castle.... what's this shadow that's getting bigger and bigger?"

/the Dungeon Master is NOT your friend.


"Did you really think I asked for a 12 inch PIANIST?"
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Wanderlusting: Every time I go there, it's like returning to an entirely new country. Skyscrapers are built in a matter of months, whole swaths of countryside has been turned into apartments, and the economic engine powering all of this is churning crazily.

This is what I keep reading and seeing in vlogs. It's incredible.


For clarity, I'm in my mid-30s. My parents were born in the late 1950s and came of age in the 1970s. This has all happened in the last 45ish years. These are two of my favorite thens and nows.

Shanghai:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Shenzen:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mitchell and Webb - Kill The Poor
Youtube owI7DOeO_yg
 
Luse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Nadie_AZ: Wanderlusting: Every time I go there, it's like returning to an entirely new country. Skyscrapers are built in a matter of months, whole swaths of countryside has been turned into apartments, and the economic engine powering all of this is churning crazily.

This is what I keep reading and seeing in vlogs. It's incredible.

For clarity, I'm in my mid-30s. My parents were born in the late 1950s and came of age in the 1970s. This has all happened in the last 45ish years. These are two of my favorite thens and nows.

Shanghai:

[i.pinimg.com image 792x1024]

Shenzen:

[i.pinimg.com image 850x1138]


The technological advancement is undeniable but at what cost? How many populations like the Uighurs have been erased? Spare me your official propaganda. China is an aspiring empire and those kind of building projects come at great cost, environmental, human and safety wise. The Egyptians build amazing monuments as well, but they didn't do it without a whole lot of blood spilled, and neither are the Chinese.
 
IDisME
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lower the bar enough and you can eradicate anything.  Poverty in China, Covid in Florida, corruption in Russia...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Nadie_AZ: Wanderlusting: Every time I go there, it's like returning to an entirely new country. Skyscrapers are built in a matter of months, whole swaths of countryside has been turned into apartments, and the economic engine powering all of this is churning crazily.

This is what I keep reading and seeing in vlogs. It's incredible.

For clarity, I'm in my mid-30s. My parents were born in the late 1950s and came of age in the 1970s. This has all happened in the last 45ish years. These are two of my favorite thens and nows.

Shanghai:

[i.pinimg.com image 792x1024]

Shenzen:

[i.pinimg.com image 850x1138]



Those strike me as examples of inorganic growth.

Especially the Shenzen pics.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Nadie_AZ: Wanderlusting: Every time I go there, it's like returning to an entirely new country. Skyscrapers are built in a matter of months, whole swaths of countryside has been turned into apartments, and the economic engine powering all of this is churning crazily.

This is what I keep reading and seeing in vlogs. It's incredible.

For clarity, I'm in my mid-30s. My parents were born in the late 1950s and came of age in the 1970s. This has all happened in the last 45ish years. These are two of my favorite thens and nows.

Shanghai:

[i.pinimg.com image 792x1024]

Shenzen:

[i.pinimg.com image 850x1138]


That's incredible. This is just 2 of the many cities that are growing.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

skyotter: Remind me again -- what's that thing about headlines phrased as a question?

He fixes the cable.


Butt stuff. It's always butt stuff.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In November, China claimed victory. It announced that the entire country was now free of poverty.

Babylon5 TV Show reveals Politicians Playbook
Youtube imMGchI1EWY


Once again it's meant to be a warning, not a how-to guide.
 
PvtStash
‘’ less than a minute ago  
it does help the poverty of the people stats when you and decide that some people count into those stats and some do not even count as people in the first palce.
 
