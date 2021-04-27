 Skip to content
(Slate)   Most Americans Would Take Pay Cuts to Keep Working From Home. Problem is, the corporations who employ them stopped reading after the headline's sixth word   (slate.com) divider line
11 Comments     (+0 »)
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll like the opposite, or at least a mixture. More pay and some work from home days.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
 I wouldn't.   It costs a lot less to work remotely.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In IT, I worked from home for 7 years and got paid more while doing it. If companies pay less, that is a choice on their part. Workers should refuse that garbage.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
SHHHHH, don't tell them this.

I've worked from home for just over 5 years and every time my annual review comes up, I giddily grit my teeth and talk about how I'm saving the company money, too -- no office or insurance, utilities, internet, I do most of my own IT work, buy my own printer toner, etc.

Yeah, I'd take a pay cut to stay. But every needs to STFU about that. This is the closest thing we'll probably ever have to a white-collar union.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Most managers can't read that many words in a row anyway.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Those people are idiots. The work and the workload didn't change, just the venue. They should pay me more since I'm not using office resources.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If I work from home, I save a little money (driving to work, maybe child care, etc).
And the company saves a lot of money (not having a brick & mortar building).
There's no reason a person working from home should take a pay cut, and in fact they should get more, if anything.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Drunken Rampage: Most managers can't read that many words in a row anyway.


could you put this is a bullet chart, it is much too wordy
 
Strategeryz0r
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nope. Whether I work from home, or 5 minutes away in my office does not change the value of my labor. In fact management has seen an increased in productivity from me, and this is not an anomaly exclusive to me.

"A study by Standford of 16,000 workers over 9 months found that working from home increase productivity by 13%. This increase in performance was due to more calls per minute attributed to a quieter more convenient working environment and working more minutes per shift because of fewer breaks and sick days."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*also I'm using my own computer, internet, equipment, etc. so the company should definitely be paying me a little more. They won't though.
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And I will happily take that extra money to put on pants (like a man) and go to work unlike those tapioca eating pansies.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.