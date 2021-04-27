 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   For some parents of young adults, the pandemic has meant new opportunities to reconnect with their children. If by "reconnect with their children" you mean "let these grown-ass adults move back into the basement rent-free for the rest of their lives"   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not a bad caregiving arrangement long as the parents aren't obstinate jackasses about accepting the help they'll need as they get older. A lot of them won't budge until a friend of theirs falls and cracks their head open or breaks a hip.

The grab bars that can help keep old people from falling are also helpful for drunks like you.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe it's the economy of greedy employers who have the ability to pay all their employees at least a living wage, but just don't want to and hoard money instead, that's causing adults to move back into their parents' house, subby.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I really wish more people in this country were open to multi-generational households. Economic successes seem to follow more often when the largest asset (the home) is shared by many reducing the individual cost burden of housing among the family unit.

If your kids saved $1000/month rent for the first seven years of their adult lives and instead invested it at a modest return, that would be over $100,000 for them to put towards a down payment to buy a home of their own when they are ready to move out or use to pay off student loans.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

We bought a two-family in 2019. It made the most sense for us and our family's future. There is not a large inventory of homes like ours. I'm so glad we bought it before the virus hit.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah gosh, who could have seen that coming when an entire generation of assholes decided that not only were homes investment vehicles first and basic shelter second, but in order to buy more homes, they needed to pay their employees less.

It's a real farkin conundrum, I tells ya.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So the world that the parents built/elected/supported/championed and were going to leave to their kids...can't/won't support their kids.

Oops.

/Remember when people were going on and on and on about 'the Greatest Generation'. Greatest? Take a look at the boomers they raised.
//And those boomers went on to craft the world you see now.
///The kids are alright.  If they're not, then who raised them, eh?
////4? Sure. (Generational) karma is a biatch...only if you are
 
duenor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I could've had a 2 million dollar home rent free if my wife was willing to live with my 80 year old aunt. As in she was willing to sign over the house upon her death. She was lonely.

But she is also fussy and annoying and bossy so lol I do not blame my wife.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well. Sure. 4/4/2020 we picked up the eldest from rock bottom only to get the 🖕come 10/2020.

Well 2 out of 3 kids successful ain't so bad, right?
RIGHT?
/cry
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be my reality last year. My wife and I had recently bought a house and then covid hit as we had both just switched jobs to be closer to home. We were both laid off and our primary car shiat out on us. We were able to scrape by, are employed again, and have a new* shiat box car. Those months of looming dread sucked and I feel for the folks who have had it worse and no where to go.
 
Trik
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lot of people got clobbered financially by the pandemic.
And while those 1200, 600, and 1400 checks were helpful, they didn't keep up with lost income.
Young people on average would have less savings.
And many people of every age group live from check to check.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I would love to agree and for some people it works for others who acquire $1,000 in a month it's game on to spend it all.
 
YouDon'tSay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I got lucky for the pandemic. I started a temp job at a veterinary pharmaceuticals company that does stuff for agriculture a couple of months before everything shut down. I had two major things going for me. By federal law we are a critical infrastructure segment in two areas. We are pharma, and since we are directly tied to the food supply no local or state  government could ever tell us to shut down (well, for covid at least). I've since been made permanent so that's good too
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Yeah, this is a no brainer. If you want success as a family, you dont pay rent seven times for seven people. You pay rent once and treasure the extra time with family.
 
