 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Newly released bodycam footage clearly shows Atlanta Police officers....uh -oh...Saving a man from a burning car that crashed in a gas Station parking lot? Nicely done fellas   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
26
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

232 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 27 Apr 2021 at 11:58 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Homegirl's fingernails on fleek.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Awesome. They did exactly what they're supposed to do in that given situation and managed to not kill the person who needed assistance.

Hey, let's post some other career success stories. Anyone successfully file any paperwork today? Any servers manage to carry the food your customers ordered to the table without dropping it all? Hey, if you're a pet groomer, tell us about the dog you managed to shave without carving a dozen bald spots into its fur. Everyone can be a hero in their own profession -- tell us your story!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
👍
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cool. Nice job.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But you fark one goat...
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Funny thing
Bodycam footage that proves cops are good gets released easily almost like that it's a propaganda tool
 
thehobbes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why's this in politics?

Also not sure the car is on fire. When the radiator goes and airbags deploy you get similar effects. Rarely is the vehicle actually on fire.
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Still need to #AbolishThePolice.

No more cops!
 
Magruda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's news worthy when cops are on camera NOT murdering someone.
 
LL316
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Awesome. They did exactly what they're supposed to do in that given situation and managed to not kill the person who needed assistance.

Hey, let's post some other career success stories. Anyone successfully file any paperwork today? Any servers manage to carry the food your customers ordered to the table without dropping it all? Hey, if you're a pet groomer, tell us about the dog you managed to shave without carving a dozen bald spots into its fur. Everyone can be a hero in their own profession -- tell us your story!


Agreed.  Fark teachers who teach or paramedics who save lives.  Shut up and do your jobs!
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A still frame from Atlanta Police Department bodycam video of police Officer Ivory Streeter shows car driver Messiah Young being shot by a stun gun during protests in Atlanta on May 30, 2020.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Why's this in politics?

Also not sure the car is on fire. When the radiator goes and airbags deploy you get similar effects. Rarely is the vehicle actually on fire.


It's in politics because somebody somewhere thought that one cop doing good makes up for all the other cops that make Chief Wiggum look respectable.
 
zbtop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Awesome. They did exactly what they're supposed to do in that given situation and managed to not kill the person who needed assistance.

Hey, let's post some other career success stories. Anyone successfully file any paperwork today? Any servers manage to carry the food your customers ordered to the table without dropping it all? Hey, if you're a pet groomer, tell us about the dog you managed to shave without carving a dozen bald spots into its fur. Everyone can be a hero in their own profession -- tell us your story!


To be fair, it's not something they have a legal obligation to actually do. The police have no obligation the protect and serve anyone, they would have been entirely within their rights to stand there doing nothing, it's just a motto.

The sad part is that this legitimately *is* going above and beyond the call of duty, given how low that bar is and the actual legal duties of a police officer (which primarily are acting as a professional witness and keeping "order" in public).
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Here is a picture of a plane landing. Where's my Pulitzer?

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ZatCSU
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Awesome. They did exactly what they're supposed to do in that given situation and managed to not kill the person who needed assistance.

Hey, let's post some other career success stories. Anyone successfully file any paperwork today? Any servers manage to carry the food your customers ordered to the table without dropping it all? Hey, if you're a pet groomer, tell us about the dog you managed to shave without carving a dozen bald spots into its fur. Everyone can be a hero in their own profession -- tell us your story!


It's like training a pet or small child. You scold them when they are bad and get really excited when they do what they should be doing. It's how you get them to behave. If they were adults they wouldn't be doing these awful things in the first place.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good. Do your job. We don't get cookies here for doing our jobs.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Anyway, that incident happened only two days ago? So weird how they didn't need to wait to release the body cam footage on this one, lest it hinder an investigation!
 
MFK
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
hey look at that. they did their jobs.

I guess this makes up for all the murders they did.
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It'll probably turn out the cops caused the crash and that video was redacted.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Funny thing
Bodycam footage that proves cops are good gets released easily almost like that it's a propaganda tool


But why not put it out there?  It's a perfect carrot- wear a cam, get filmed doing something good, get publicity for doing it.

If cops see they can be used both to punish the bad ones but also praise the good the chances of them wearing one goes way up.
 
Magruda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

God_Almighty_Himself: Still need to #AbolishThePolice.

No more cops!


That's not what that means, but i think you knew that.
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Awesome. They did exactly what they're supposed to do in that given situation and managed to not kill the person who needed assistance.

Hey, let's post some other career success stories. Anyone successfully file any paperwork today? Any servers manage to carry the food your customers ordered to the table without dropping it all? Hey, if you're a pet groomer, tell us about the dog you managed to shave without carving a dozen bald spots into its fur. Everyone can be a hero in their own profession -- tell us your story!


I successfully tested my Devs code in several test environments this morning.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So those life-saving cops get a freebie shooting of a minority as a reward, because I'm sure it says so in the union contract, and if it doesn't, they'll take the freebie anyway because they deserve it.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Not you...anybody but you"
cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size
 
Magruda
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LucklessWonder: Pocket Ninja: Awesome. They did exactly what they're supposed to do in that given situation and managed to not kill the person who needed assistance.

Hey, let's post some other career success stories. Anyone successfully file any paperwork today? Any servers manage to carry the food your customers ordered to the table without dropping it all? Hey, if you're a pet groomer, tell us about the dog you managed to shave without carving a dozen bald spots into its fur. Everyone can be a hero in their own profession -- tell us your story!

I successfully tested my Devs code in several test environments this morning.


Real men test in production.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thehobbes: Why's this in politics?

Also not sure the car is on fire. When the radiator goes and airbags deploy you get similar effects. Rarely is the vehicle actually on fire.


Look at the left front wheel when the second body cam walks up to the car; it is on fire.

I love how the female officer not only sprints past the male cop just casually strolling to the scene, but is also apparently the only one strong enough to break the window with her baton.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.