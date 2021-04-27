 Skip to content
(KKTV Colorado Springs)   Bomb destroys Port-a-potty and police have nothing to go on   (kktv.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Portable toilet, Bomber, Toilet, Bomb, Improvised explosive device, Outhouse, Tsar Bomba, Chemical toilet  
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
have they tried questioning these guys?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who among us hasn't blown up a public bathroom at least once in our lives?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Who among us hasn't blown up a public bathroom at least once in our lives?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nice subby.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
One woman told 11 News the sound was so loud it ended up muffled on her security camera.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well-played, Subby

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bathroom bomber planted an explosive device inside a portable toilet on the Springs' northeast side Sunday night


Taco Bell?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I thought we already nailed this guy.
 
Insain2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gotta luv it!!!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone was doing a weapons test.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Gap Band - You Dropped A Bomb On Me (Official Music Video)
Youtube 17lkdqoLt44
 
robodog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Sounds like someone was doing a weapons test.


Sounds like kids were playing with explosives.
I personally blew up tree stumps, but I can see where a suburban kid might blow up a porta john at a construction site.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Somebody had too many chili dogs?
 
