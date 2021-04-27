 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Anything is a WWII hand grenade if you've brave enough   (theguardian.com) divider line
13
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One of these
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


Or one of these?
aboutww2militaria.comView Full Size
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's Germany, Jake.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ew?  Ow?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop using sex as a weapon.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this happened twice in one day and there is no trifecta in play.....? ooooohhhhh repeat from like 10 post ago..


/and i am the guy with a hole in his head !
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: One of these
[cdn.shopify.com image 294x497]

Or one of these?
[aboutww2militaria.com image 600x600]


Probably the second one. People find them every year.

/ It's been 75 years...
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You joke, but a little gasoline, Little model glue, and a vodka bottle with a oily rag can help you reenact your own Stalingrad
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Oh, Helmut, pull the pin! PULL THE PIN NOW!"
 
JZDave
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Paige, N. . . Oh, go ahead.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JZDave: Paige, N. . . Oh, go ahead.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Clicks expecting another magnet fishing video.

Nope.  I guess that's not magnetic.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, that's one way to make a woman (or man) explode with delight.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Therion: [Fark user image 800x581]

Ew?  Ow?


You could say it was designed to be...
<puts on sunglasses>
Quite a Trip

//YEEEEAAAAAAHHH
///noooooo
 
