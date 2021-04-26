 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   If you want an unhealthy bush, head for Australia   (abc.net.au) divider line
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Canada has a similar issue, but we don't call them Bush doctors, we call them cold climate carers
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's because of socialized medicine!!1

(conveniently doesn't mention we have the same goddamn problem here in the U.S. and we have the privilege of paying 2x for it)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
NSFW

Bush Barbie
Youtube AIiftIoWv6M
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bush Safety aka Don't Be A Bloody Idiot (1978)
Youtube 1ZL1rY51Vdk


There's a Rifftrax of this but I can't embed their preview here.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: It's because of socialized medicine!!1

(conveniently doesn't mention we have the same goddamn problem here in the U.S. and we have the privilege of paying 2x for it)


Does Australia even have socialized medicine?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Nick Nostril: It's because of socialized medicine!!1

(conveniently doesn't mention we have the same goddamn problem here in the U.S. and we have the privilege of paying 2x for it)

Does Australia even have socialized medicine?


Yes...
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
or... Lindsay Lohan's house.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We need workers in remote locations.

Sure. What's the pay?

Lower than what you're making now! Also, you'll be paying out the nose for crappy internet.
 
treesloth
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chawco: Canada has a similar issue, but we don't call them Bush doctors, we call them cold climate carers


Isn't that anyone in medicine in Canada?
 
amb
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My dad wanted to retire to Australia and be a flying doctor for a couple years before completely retiring. I don't know how far he got into actually trying, but for a couple years he kept saying he was considering it. I think he wanted to fly again after selling his plane in the 80s.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dr Huda Matrook fell in love with rural Australian when she was on holidays from London

I bet the sex is super kinky.
 
