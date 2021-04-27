 Skip to content
(LA Daily News)   "An explosion believed to be caused by an electrical vault early Tuesday morning injured four people in Hollywood." - Subby not sure what an electrical vault is, but is pretty sure that they shouldn't 'esplode   (dailynews.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
An arcflash can be a violent, even deadly event.  More so if there's loose methane or other combustible gas.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Elwood knows about Electrical Vaults.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Actually, an explosion can be a good thing when it comes to electrical connections.  Transformer boxes on power poles often have an explosive charge in them designed to blow the whole thing apart in the event of a short circuit, thus ensuring that the short circuit is blown open.  Better to have the connection blown apart than to weld itself together and continue to overheat.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Electrical Vault
Youtube HcLrdBJhRQE
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: An arcflash can be a violent, even deadly event.  More so if there's loose methane or other combustible gas.


It can incinerate you.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An electrical vault is an enclosed or underground space used to house electrical equipment. I feel like this should be obvious from the name.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one always gives me the LOLs.  Watch how the guy puts out the fire.

Crazy Sub Station Electrical Arc In Russia
Youtube 2SopsQEfoc4
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think, just as a precaution, we should shut down all the garbage compactors on the detention level.
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Actually, an explosion can be a good thing when it comes to electrical connections.  Transformer boxes on power poles often have an explosive charge in them designed to blow the whole thing apart in the event of a short circuit, thus ensuring that the short circuit is blown open.  Better to have the connection blown apart than to weld itself together and continue to overheat.


They're good for scaring the hell out of you, too.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: This one always gives me the LOLs.  Watch how the guy puts out the fire.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/2SopsQEf​oc4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I was expecting vodak.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Electric Co. (Remastered 2008)
Youtube 5bmIMNgkfq4
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it from the huge amount of static generated by all of the "Chadwick Bozeman was robbed" articles?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's basically an underground 3 phase transformer filled with oil for cooling. If they overheat, ya, they can catch fire and/or explode.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby not sure what an electrical vault is

Angry pixie storage.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting neighborhood. The scientology celebrity center is right there. It was so weird seeing their worker bees getting loaded on to unmarked white busses late at night looking tired af
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Madd Mann: An electrical vault is an enclosed or underground space used to house electrical equipment. I feel like this should be obvious from the name.


And fires and explosions in them are not uncommon.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it was greased lightning.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where else does one keep spare electricity?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's right where Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles is.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But was it a boy or a girl?
 
perigee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hollywood... Electrical vault...? Sounds like a publicity stunt...
pinclipart.comView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flappy_penguin: Interesting neighborhood. The scientology celebrity center is right there. It was so weird seeing their worker bees getting loaded on to unmarked white busses late at night looking tired af


I was raised in that cult and my parents were in the Sea Org there back in 1980-1983. We lived right across the street from Big Blue in a crappy apartment building on Fountain Ave.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's hoping it was copper thieves.
 
stuffy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Police Dash Cam: Electrical Vault Explosions, Firefighter Down
Youtube YIRWosRYrcE

Not a good idea to mess with one till power is off.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

wage0048: Actually, an explosion can be a good thing when it comes to electrical connections.  Transformer boxes on power poles often have an explosive charge in them designed to blow the whole thing apart in the event of a short circuit, thus ensuring that the short circuit is blown open.  Better to have the connection blown apart than to weld itself together and continue to overheat.


Uhhhhhh, no. The mineral oil will often conflagrate, but there is no explosive charge.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wooo!
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: wage0048: Actually, an explosion can be a good thing when it comes to electrical connections.  Transformer boxes on power poles often have an explosive charge in them designed to blow the whole thing apart in the event of a short circuit, thus ensuring that the short circuit is blown open.  Better to have the connection blown apart than to weld itself together and continue to overheat.

Uhhhhhh, no. The mineral oil will often conflagrate, but there is no explosive charge.


Symantics

/Just saying
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wage0048: Actually, an explosion can be a good thing when it comes to electrical connections.  Transformer boxes on power poles often have an explosive charge in them designed to blow the whole thing apart in the event of a short circuit, thus ensuring that the short circuit is blown open.  Better to have the connection blown apart than to weld itself together and continue to overheat.


You sound like a former Soviet electrical engineer.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Electrical vaults are often in urban areas (or at least areas without overhead power lines) where the electrical utility keeps the transformer that provide power to a building or block of buildings in many cases. They are usually size with minimal extra capacity and the bean crunchers at the utility have found that it's most cost effective to replace them only after they fail. At least that's my experience with Con Ed in NYC. And when they do go, you get some really big sparks and bangs as current faults can create huge electrical arcs which vaporize everything around them, including metal. That can lead to a big ol'boom. Most transformers are encased in oil to mitigate this, but it doesn't stop it completely. Often that oil will start burning and cause a thick acrid black smoke to billow up from manhole covers, choking up the entire street.

Fun fact, the utility can choose to, but is not obligated to use the National Electrical Safety Code (NESC) when sizing it's equipment. Every one else has to follow the National Electrical Code (NEC) and isn't really given much of a choice in the matter. The NEC requires electrical installs to have significantly more margin built in than the NESC does, which often leads to hilarious conversations with building owners and contractors. "What do you mean we need to run 8 sets of 4" conduits up the building? The utility company is only bringing over 3 sets."
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MBFGeek: Wanderlusting: wage0048: Actually, an explosion can be a good thing when it comes to electrical connections.  Transformer boxes on power poles often have an explosive charge in them designed to blow the whole thing apart in the event of a short circuit, thus ensuring that the short circuit is blown open.  Better to have the connection blown apart than to weld itself together and continue to overheat.

Uhhhhhh, no. The mineral oil will often conflagrate, but there is no explosive charge.

Symantics

/Just saying



Shhh. Don't let that out to your average on-scene news reporter, who reports any arc seen during a storm as a "transformer explosion."
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Subby not sure what an electrical vault is

Angry pixie storage.


I prefer the "magic smoke" theory: all electical devices are actually powered by magic smoke. If you hear a pop or a bang and you see the magic smoke escape, you're well and truly farked.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: This one always gives me the LOLs.  Watch how the guy puts out the fire.

[YouTube video: Crazy Sub Station Electrical Arc In Russia]


Sweet jibbering fark...
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: Electrical vaults are often in urban areas (or at least areas without overhead power lines) where the electrical utility keeps the transformer that provide power to a building or block of buildings in many cases. They are usually size with minimal extra capacity and the bean crunchers at the utility have found that it's most cost effective to replace them only after they fail. At least that's my experience with Con Ed in NYC. And when they do go, you get some really big sparks and bangs as current faults can create huge electrical arcs which vaporize everything around them, including metal. That can lead to a big ol'boom. Most transformers are encased in oil to mitigate this, but it doesn't stop it completely. Often that oil will start burning and cause a thick acrid black smoke to billow up from manhole covers, choking up the entire street.

Fun fact, the utility can choose to, but is not obligated to use the National Electrical Safety Code (NESC) when sizing it's equipment. Every one else has to follow the National Electrical Code (NEC) and isn't really given much of a choice in the matter. The NEC requires electrical installs to have significantly more margin built in than the NESC does, which often leads to hilarious conversations with building owners and contractors. "What do you mean we need to run 8 sets of 4" conduits up the building? The utility company is only bringing over 3 sets."


You need to meet code, or you can have an electrical engineer with current PE status sign off on things as safe. Utilities tend to have plenty of those handy, but they are signing their name to the installation so they do tend to make sure it is safe, even if it's not NEC safe which assumes everything has been designed by meth heads, installed by drunks and is being operated by pot smoking teens.
 
arjayct
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What an electrical vault might look like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Forgot to mention, transformers themselves have no explosive charges (can you imagine the liability to the company if what is essentially a sealed device was DESIGNED to asplode?)

However, the FUSES which protect the transformers (usually mounted above them where they connect to the overhead wiring) are designed so that the explosive arc created when they blow blasts downward and self-quenches. That's quite a show. It's not a big deal when they're at the top of a pole, but in substations, in the occasional case that fuses are used instead of giant circuit breakers, they are closer to the ground and a potential blast hazard. Therefore, usually the area directly under the fuses is fenced or chained off.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: wage0048: Actually, an explosion can be a good thing when it comes to electrical connections.  Transformer boxes on power poles often have an explosive charge in them designed to blow the whole thing apart in the event of a short circuit, thus ensuring that the short circuit is blown open.  Better to have the connection blown apart than to weld itself together and continue to overheat.

Uhhhhhh, no. The mineral oil will often conflagrate, but there is no explosive charge.


As long as they continue to sound like a big firework going off, I'm going to go ahead and continue using the term "explosion" to describe them.
 
