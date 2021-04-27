 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   Teenage girl chooses the wrong pedal and parks inside a NAPA auto parts store. Police say they're still investigating the cause of the accident; subby points at first two words of headline   (whdh.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Sunbeam Television, Copyright, All rights reserved, WHDH-TV, WLVI-TV, Surveillance cameras, WSVN, front windows of a store  
•       •       •

NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if her girlfriend works at the store and it was a domestic dispute that got out of hand.

/that's the beauty of outdated subaru stereotypes™
//farking "wrong pedal" excuse only works if you're 80+
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline: autobody shop
TFA: NAPA Parts store
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, she did ask the guy at the counter which was which.  He just guessed wrong.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were confused, because usually its elderly lady.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Matt Gaetz relieved to have been far away.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: [media.tenor.com image 220x124]


Not as destructive as the reveal forest fire last year but a good effort.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess there's not much NAPA know how to figure out how she got to parking her car inside the store.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it was those damn magic gnomes
 
Internet Meme Rogers [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing a teenage boy never did a stupid thing with a car.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teenagers love to drive automatics with two feet. This is what happens, Larry.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The two words that really mattered:

FRAMINGHAM, MASS.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size


He's gonna kick her ass. After going back and forth for 20 episodes checking on her power levels.
 
peterquince
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Internet Meme Rogers: Good thing a teenage boy never did a stupid thing with a car.


This. Kinda wish subby had just pointed at the first word of the headline....
 
Thenixon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Headline: autobody shop
TFA: NAPA Parts store


The auto body is currently in aisle 5.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

noitsnot: The two words that really mattered:

FRAMINGHAM, MASS.


That ham was innocent, I tell ya!
 
jimjays
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

offacue: To be fair, she did ask the guy at the counter which was which.  He just guessed wrong.


I had a fun dispute at the auto parts store trying to tell them they gave me too much change (more than I'd spent). She wouldn't even discuss it, acted like I was trying to scam her. The always friendly and helpful clerk at Walgreens (sometimes told me about favorite candies back in stock), enjoyed the tip and the explanation of how I had extra cash that she was getting it.
 
xalres
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Because dames can't drive amiright fellers?

Seriously, what the hell?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Teenagers love to drive automatics with two feet. This is what happens, Larry.


When you find a stranger in the alps?

I went from a manual to auto in my late 30s. Shortly after that I taught myself two-foot driving and will never go back. Reaction times and smoothness are off the charts.

But do NOT try two-foot driving for the first time in traffic. It's very awkward for a couple days until you work out the coordination.

Do kids really do this? I always associated it with seniors and rally drivers. I'd like to think I'm a little bit of both.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

peterquince: Internet Meme Rogers: Good thing a teenage boy never did a stupid thing with a car.

This. Kinda wish subby had just pointed at the first word of the headline....


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

peterquince: Internet Meme Rogers: Good thing a teenage boy never did a stupid thing with a car.

This. Kinda wish subby had just pointed at the first word of the headline....


Yep... totally this.

Statistically I shouldn't be alive because of the number of car accidents I had as a young man.

3 total wrecks write offs.
1 stupid writeoff taking a golf gti onto a boulder strewn forestry road.
2 full engine rebuilds because the insurance company said 'F U' to more write offs.
at least a dozen more fender benders

I think I learned my lesson once I was about 30 and calmed the hell down.

Thankfully I have nothing of note for the last 18 years. If I had continued no doubt no insurance company would touch me.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Watch: car"? I don't get it.  Did subby mean his own headline. Very...what the opposite of clever...subby.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

xalres: Because dames can't drive amiright fellers?

Seriously, what the hell?


Hey! Broads don't like it when you call 'em dames.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

goodncold: peterquince: Internet Meme Rogers: Good thing a teenage boy never did a stupid thing with a car.

This. Kinda wish subby had just pointed at the first word of the headline....

Yep... totally this.

Statistically I shouldn't be alive because of the number of car accidents I had as a young man.

3 total wrecks write offs.
1 stupid writeoff taking a golf gti onto a boulder strewn forestry road.
2 full engine rebuilds because the insurance company said 'F U' to more write offs.
at least a dozen more fender benders

I think I learned my lesson once I was about 30 and calmed the hell down.

Thankfully I have nothing of note for the last 18 years. If I had continued no doubt no insurance company would touch me.


Please tell me youre not allowed to drive anymore.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Teenagers love to drive automatics with two feet. This is what happens, Larry.


There was a cohort of people back in the 1950s who learned to drive automatic with two feet.  Back then, when automatics were first becoming popular, there was an honest belief that that might be better because you separated "make the car go" from "make the car stop", lessening the chances for pedal confusion.  But manual transmissions were still quite common back then and it was considered worse to have to teach two different sets of pedal manipulations depending on what kind of transmission the car had.  So you see this behavior a fair bit among people who learned to drive in about the mid to late 1950s, but at this point that age cohort is well into their 70s if not older.
 
goodncold
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: goodncold: peterquince: Internet Meme Rogers: Good thing a teenage boy never did a stupid thing with a car.

This. Kinda wish subby had just pointed at the first word of the headline....

Yep... totally this.

Statistically I shouldn't be alive because of the number of car accidents I had as a young man.

3 total wrecks write offs.
1 stupid writeoff taking a golf gti onto a boulder strewn forestry road.
2 full engine rebuilds because the insurance company said 'F U' to more write offs.
at least a dozen more fender benders

I think I learned my lesson once I was about 30 and calmed the hell down.

Thankfully I have nothing of note for the last 18 years. If I had continued no doubt no insurance company would touch me.

Please tell me youre not allowed to drive anymore.


I think I am well past peak testosterone.

The bulk were mostly peer induced stupidities.  Some where to 'impress' the girls...lol...yes impress by being an idiot.

Now I drive around at or below the speed limit (to save on gas).
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In our town, a twenty year old guy crashed his car into another.
Fark; in the DMV parking lot, with the driving instructor aboard.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
NAPA:  Gone in 60 Seconds.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: peterquince: Internet Meme Rogers: Good thing a teenage boy never did a stupid thing with a car.

This. Kinda wish subby had just pointed at the first word of the headline....

[i.imgflip.com image 578x431]


Yeah, those broads don't know how to take a joke.  
Sheesh, go make me a sammich while I sit here and be manly.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I wonder if her girlfriend works at the store and it was a domestic dispute that got out of hand.

/that's the beauty of outdated subaru stereotypes™
//farking "wrong pedal" excuse only works if you're 80+


The summer before college, I was driving home late from a 24hr diner. 100% sober, I didn't drink back then, but a bit tired. As I was getting off the interstate to take my exit, I started braking, and the car sped up. It was absolutely terrifying. I tried braking harder, and the car sped up more. I glanced down, thinking that maybe the gas pedal had become stuck in the down position, because my foot was definitely in the brake and... nope, turns out my foot had been on the gas the whole time. I slammed the real brake, got the car down from 95 to 50ish in the last second, whipped around the exit ramp, pulled off, and almost cried.

It happens. Our minds build mental models of our surroundings, including where our own limbs are. But sometimes it glitches, and when it does, it feels like reality is wrong for a moment. "Wrong pedal" is a really common one.
 
patowen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: ImOscar: Teenagers love to drive automatics with two feet. This is what happens, Larry.

When you find a stranger in the alps?

I went from a manual to auto in my late 30s. Shortly after that I taught myself two-foot driving and will never go back. Reaction times and smoothness are off the charts.

But do NOT try two-foot driving for the first time in traffic. It's very awkward for a couple days until you work out the coordination.

Do kids really do this? I always associated it with seniors and rally drivers. I'd like to think I'm a little bit of both.


2-foot driving?  That nom-nom sound is your brake calipers going thru another serving of pads.

Get an EV and put it into regenerative mode.  One-foot driving FTW !
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: peterquince: Internet Meme Rogers: Good thing a teenage boy never did a stupid thing with a car.

This. Kinda wish subby had just pointed at the first word of the headline....

[i.imgflip.com image 578x431]


in my experience they tend to be stupid in different ways though stupid is a constant.

teenage boy = more likely to do something dangerous-stupid with a car; speeding, driving erratically, driving while tired, etc.

teenage girl = more likely to do something stupid-stupid with a car; hitting the wrong peddle --> panicing and slamming it to the floor, ignoring the warning lights on the dash, etc.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, do you carry anything that helps with a sticky gas pedal?
 
Insain2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yuppers........she just got started early on & wasn't quite OLD just yet......!!!!!!

My favorite part of the movie too.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
patowen:
2-foot driving?  That nom-nom sound is your brake calipers going thru another serving of pads.

Get an EV and put it into regenerative mode.  One-foot driving FTW !

I tested out the current model of Leaf and absolutely love the regen mode. It definitely takes a while to wrap your head around, but not bad if you've driven electric go-karts or golf carts before.

I'm very mechanically attuned to my cars. I'm not using both pedals at once, I'm just giving myself a head start on the transition. Brake life has been fine (I've been doing this for about 3 years).

The hardest part is the occasional manual trans, but I've found going back to one-foot driving (ie brake/throttle) is like riding a bike. I'm basically a switch hitter :)
 
ImOscar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: ImOscar: Teenagers love to drive automatics with two feet. This is what happens, Larry.

Do kids really do this? I always associated it with seniors and rally drivers. I'd like to think I'm a little bit of both.


I don't think anybody is teaching new drivers to drive with two feet but when a teenager is first getting behind the wheel, I think it's only natural to see two pedals and think 'gee, I've got two feet, one for each pedal'. When my parents were first teaching me about driving they were both very emphatic that I should only use my right foot, that trying to use both would lead to pedal error. By the time I got behind the wheel with an in-car instructor it was already drilled into me to use one foot but the instructor still mentioned it anytime a student got behind the wheel. I switched to manual about five years ago so I guess technically I now drive with both feet but obviously a clutch is a completely different story. I guess one could make the argument that new drivers should learn on a  manual first as it really heightens your awareness of the relationship of driver to car to road to traffic and that a safe driver is actively engaged with road and not just passively riding on it.
 
