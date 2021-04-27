 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Normally, a car exploding on the side of the road is enough to get noticed - but it's 2021, and people stopped giving a fark sometime last year (with video)   (abc7.com) divider line
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jesus, that was like a Michael Bay movie.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
that'll buff right out
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We're cool guys, subby. Cool guys don't look at explosions.
 
starlost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
many bosses don't care why you are late for work.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The fact that somebody made a video of it would seem to contradict your headline, submitter.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What should they do, Suby? Stop and gawk? If I see something exploding into a fire ball I am leaving the area forthwith. And the devil take the hindmost.
 
JesseL
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wonder what happened there. It's really hard to get a car to do that.
 
Gorn Fishin'
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That was a Supra explosion!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i am happy to see someone cared enough to shoot the video...
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: The fact that somebody made a video of it would seem to contradict your headline, submitter.


I think Subby is referring to checked-out, jaded folks like this, who apparently don't even bother to change lanes when passing an actively-burning vehicle.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ or they're just morons
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is why you answer those calls about the extended warranty.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When I last lived in Austin (20 years ago), a car on fire on I-35 was a daily rush hour thing. Sometimes morning and evening.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: The fact that somebody made a video of it would seem to contradict your headline, submitter.


Wat. It's true that nobody gives a fark
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


#YOLO
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"They managed to keep the fire from spreading ... pass the grass."
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The last remaining Ford Pinto on it's way to a classic car rally?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wegro: Jesus, that was like a Michael Bay movie.


How the fark did that happen?  I'm assuming that the heat ruptured the gas tank, sending already vaporized gas into the air when it caught on fire.  Lucky it didn't detonate or the highway and people driving by would be dead.

Can a car fire actually detonate vaporized gas?  Probably not, but you really don't know everything that is burning, probably take multiple critical fails to happen all at once.
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Poor Supra
 
Bowen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gorn Fishin': That was a Supra explosion!


I thought it was a Fire Bird.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: wegro: Jesus, that was like a Michael Bay movie.

How the fark did that happen?  I'm assuming that the heat ruptured the gas tank, sending already vaporized gas into the air when it caught on fire.  Lucky it didn't detonate or the highway and people driving by would be dead.

Can a car fire actually detonate vaporized gas? Probably not, but you really don't know everything that is burning, probably take multiple critical fails to happen all at once.


Sure. All you need is the right fuel-air mixture. 

My guess is that the gasoline started to boil and forced the gas tank (or filler tube) to crack, and gasoline vapor started jetting out and once it hit the right mix, kablammo.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Top Secret! Pinto exploding scene - including "Got to hand it to the Germans" comment.
Youtube -9GGDOUDLhc
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Salmon: Poor Supra


Bowen: Gorn Fishin': That was a Supra explosion!

I thought it was a Fire Bird.


A rare Supra too. T-Top Supra's from that era are like unicorns.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That was like some shiatty "NAAAWWSSS!!!"  phony nitrous bottle explosion from a ricer movie.

/Also liking the Dodge driver too dumb to hammer it and go through the fire ..
//or he just knows he's driving a Dodge and wanted to end it all right there..
/// Dodge wiring aint gonna like that heat
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Salmon: Poor Supra

Bowen: Gorn Fishin': That was a Supra explosion!

I thought it was a Fire Bird.

A rare Supra too. T-Top Supra's from that era are like unicorns.


More like a well done Supra. Not pink and juicy in the middle.
 
JesseL
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: wegro: Jesus, that was like a Michael Bay movie.

How the fark did that happen?  I'm assuming that the heat ruptured the gas tank, sending already vaporized gas into the air when it caught on fire.  Lucky it didn't detonate or the highway and people driving by would be dead.

Can a car fire actually detonate vaporized gas?  Probably not, but you really don't know everything that is burning, probably take multiple critical fails to happen all at once.


I'd guess either the tank was nearly empty, and there was enough oxygen present in the tank that it all combusted at once when the auto-ignition temperature was reached, or it had a BLEVE.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JesseL: I wonder what happened there. It's really hard to get a car to do that.


bingo. i've seen too many car fires - this is a real special boom boom. perhaps there was a nitrous tank that exploded? i don't know. but that was way too Hollywood for a typical car fire. there is a backstory on this one.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sinko swimo: JesseL: I wonder what happened there. It's really hard to get a car to do that.

bingo. i've seen too many car fires - this is a real special boom boom. perhaps there was a nitrous tank that exploded? i don't know. but that was way too Hollywood for a typical car fire. there is a backstory on this one.


Must of had the mad powazz of a 2JZ swap that had about 50 dyno pulls on it and then realized it was actually on the road.. because that's what they do.
 
