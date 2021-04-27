 Skip to content
 
Bar company thinks that Scots, alcohol and throwing axes make for a good combination
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The concept is nothing new. We've had one here (Lexington, KY) for years. Nobody's head has been split open or removed, yet.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Historically, the Scots know their way around edged weaponry. It should be fine.

Or it will be a self-correcting problem. Either way.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just don't put rubber mats on the floor.

Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've found those axe throwing bars to be extremely good date spots. Every woman I've brought has had a ton of fun throwing the steel.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ax throwing is the latest dumb, frat boy, wannabe tough guy activity.
It involves a tiny amount of physical activity and a barely sharp piece of metal so of course the upside down visor, tucked in college logo polo with flip flops crowd think they are Navy SEAL's.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Y'all tell me - is this a hit or a miss?

Insain2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm SO there now Boyz...!!!!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Just don't put rubber mats on the floor.

Sometimes that works tho

Tenga
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I am honestly surprised nobody has had their head removed yet.
 
robodog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I've found those axe throwing bars to be extremely good date spots. Every woman I've brought has had a ton of fun throwing the steel.


And the type of woman who would enjoy that type of exercise is the type of woman I'd like to keep around =)

/Wife got some looks when she first became a merit badge councilor for the Boyscouts.
//I explained to some of the skeptical dads that she had spent more nights in a tent than any one of them.
///At least a month a year for the first 17 years of our marriage plus a ton of time as a girl either in a tent or a popup.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We have a "Stumpy's Hatchet House" about 20 minutes drive to Eatontown NJ from my house. They do not serve alcohol, but you can bring your own. We went (without booze), was fun. While you are pretty much monitored at all times, not sure I would want to work there.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

beezeltown: The concept is nothing new. We've had one here (Lexington, KY) for years. Nobody's head has been split open or removed, yet.


Got one not too long ago here, as well. Paired with a kick-ass deli. They never asked me if I was Scottish, however.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTFA:
only one objection was lodged by a nearby resident, who worried about the noise and potential crime impacts of the facility.

Seems to me that committing a crime around a horde of drunken ax-throwers is a bad idea.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, it's either drunk Scots throwing axes or throwing fists, and since Scots are known as happy, non-violent drunks......uh oh.....  *backs away slowly*
 
robodog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Vkingbanna: FTFA:
only one objection was lodged by a nearby resident, who worried about the noise and potential crime impacts of the facility.

Seems to me that committing a crime around a horde of drunken ax-throwers is a bad idea.


I think they were mostly talking about the normal drunk and disorderly type of stuff, pissing in the alley, fighting, noise disturbances, etc.
 
Monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ax throwing is the latest dumb, frat boy, wannabe tough guy activity.
It involves a tiny amount of physical activity and a barely sharp piece of metal so of course the upside down visor, tucked in college logo polo with flip flops crowd think they are Navy SEAL's.


It's fun, though. Very satisfying to thunk that thing in there. (That's what she said.)
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We did that in Seattle a few years back. With beer! It was actually pretty fun.

/Still have nine toes left.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have some cheap throwing axes with bottle openers built into them.

It's fun and I'm slowly getting rid of an old tree stump. Win win.
 
