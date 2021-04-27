 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   'Teeth have become the new boob job.' HEY HEY HEY - eyes down here, thankyouverymuch   (theguardian.com) divider line
32
    More: Interesting, Toothbrush, Dentistry, Oral hygiene, young people, Anna Middleton, local dental practice, Orthodontics, unglamorous dental products  
•       •       •

963 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 27 Apr 2021 at 12:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I flossed before it was cool.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait to see the nightmare fuel that's cooking up for this thread.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Difficulty:  It's a UK source.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, I broke a tooth a few months ago, and I have two incisors with distinct indentations in the middle, as though I bit down on something metallic.  My teeth are whiter because I have to brush regularly for my cloth masks and my CPAP mask, but I don't think it matters when my teeth are crap to begin with.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope.  Not gonna click on that headline.  No, sir.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Fool me once...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny I see this since I got a split tooth fixed yesterday.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I totally neglected my teeth in my 20's, beer/cigs were more important.

The fact that I still have all of them is a miracle.  I credit my dentist giving me those fluoride treatment things you bit down on that made you look like a duck when I was a kid.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm really skeeved out by overly whitened and straightened teeth.  It's an uncanny valley thing to me.

In fact, I tend not to really notice someone's teeth until they start getting close to the state that Shane McGowan's were in before he finally got them fixed:

Fark user imageView Full Size
''

/some of the nightmare fuel mentioned upthread
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt that's going to catch on in Kentucky.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
People are getting teeth installed on their tits?
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I really doubt that I am going to rub one out thinking about the woman I just saw with the massive set of teeth.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: [Fark user image 254x320]


I was in that thread that day. Wow....epic.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I doubt that's going to catch on in Kentucky.


They can't help it. If you look at a map of the US that shows ancestry by state, most of KY are descended from the English/Irish.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Such conflicting messages.

Be happy with what you are given, unless you ugly, then fix that shiat.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Like Mickey Rooney in Breakfast at Tiffany's?
 
thepeterd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In the olden movie days, even Hollywood was already on the 'perfect teeth' train by the late 1930s.  If you watch much older movies, or talkies, there's more dental damage on the Silver Screen, but Hollywood was soon able to gather the cream of the dental industry crop and pay them well to maintain the perfect smiles of the stars of the Golden Age.

British movies were obviously less dentally-obsessed, and even in the 1960s you'll see some trainwreck teeth.  But I think it's charming.

I've read that some Americans in the early 20th century were motivated to get all of their teeth removed as young adults because it was a way to avoid very painful chronic dental infections.  One can speculate that the motivation may have been cosmetic, but as someone who suffered for years from chronic dental infections, I'd rather have a mouthful of dentures than eye-watering pain.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: People are getting teeth installed on their tits?


Some are already pre-toothed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EffervescingElephant
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Guess this guy would be a rock star!
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
About ten years ago I lost two of my bicuspids, so I got a lift and implants.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
parasol
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon: I really doubt that I am going to rub one out thinking about the woman I just saw with the massive set of teeth.


You think you are going to rub one out thinking about the woman with poor oral health?
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
big_book_of_british_smiles.jpg


CSB -
I'm sure things have gotten better, but I was in China in the late 90s and realized then I should have gone to dental school and learned a little mandarin. If I had opened a clinic there I could have retired a millionaire at 35.
They don't have fluoridated water over there and those teeth were....gaaaahh!! -shudder-
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm so glad to have an old school dentist who doesn't send his staff 4 times a year to a sales conference to talk to me about my "investment" and "goals". Hate that crap.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Nick Nostril: People are getting teeth installed on their tits?

Some are already pre-toothed.

[Fark user image 640x784]


Yikes! Where do you find these things? And why?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Metal On Metal - No Front Teeth [Official Video]
Youtube y0Dum8LKSJ4
 
Eravior
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"'Teeth have become the new boob job.' HEY HEY HEY - eyes down here, thankyouverymuch"

Subby, I think you need to see a doctor if your teeth are above your eyes.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.