 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   No your honor, I do not think I was breaking any laws when I was arrested for smearing Nutella on my body and running through a football game. You see, free will does not exist and the gods demanded I stop the Browns from winning. At any cost   (theguardian.com) divider line
25
    More: Interesting, Free will, Daniel Dennett, free will, Galen Strawson, enigma of free will, Determinism, Choice, Causality  
•       •       •

474 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 27 Apr 2021 at 11:20 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stop the Browns from winning" (US): You are not a fan of Cleveland's football team.

"Stop the Browns from winning" (UK): You are not a fan of Cameroon's football team.

/most casually racist shiat i've ever heard was in British west country
//difficulty: lived in Alabama most of my life
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What they claim instead is that this doesn't matter: that even though our choices may be determined, it makes sense to say we're free to choose. That's why they're known as 'compatibilists': they think determinism and free will are compatible."

Yeah, but once you invoke compatibilism, the rest of the discussion is deterministically predestined to be a semantic argument about the definition of "Free Will." We have no choice in the matter.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Trying to stop the Browns from winning?

That's racist!!!.gif
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Obviously Fark is predetermined to run this story over and over again.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Life is a labyrinth that looks like a maze or some crap. And yes I got that nugget of wisdom from comics.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Somebody needs to put sheeple back to sleep
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Predetermined jail time coming right up, sir.
 
70Ford
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The "Browns". When you think about it, it's kinda weird to think "Browns" bubbling up to the top of the list of prospective team names..
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The hardest thing you can do is step off of the narrow path you've been on your whole life
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was hoping this was someone trying to make sure that the Browns went 0-16 again. I want to see that parade again.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have always suspected this to be true. Most human behavior is programmed by our DNA. If you look at separated twins. They invariably have identical life choices in jobs, wives, manner of dress, personality, everything. I think religious folk should rejoice at this thought. Because if God exists, there can be no free will.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dammit subby, I read that article twice, and there's nothing in there about using Nutella as bodywash to influence football games. Just for once I thought there might have been a Fark link with relevant information I could really use in life.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: The "Browns". When you think about it, it's kinda weird to think "Browns" bubbling up to the top of the list of prospective team names..


Not if you know the team founder's name
 
goodncold
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This actually fits with my belief that this is a computer simulation. Actually a game.

Most of us are NPC...programmed to go through a predictable set of actions and life events.

We are here to mine resources for the PC's like Gates, Musk, Putin and Bezos.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Free will definitely exists. It's just that in the grand scheme of things it doesn't matter a tinker's damn.
 
Northern
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "What they claim instead is that this doesn't matter: that even though our choices may be determined, it makes sense to say we're free to choose. That's why they're known as 'compatibilists': they think determinism and free will are compatible."

Yeah, but once you invoke compatibilism, the rest of the discussion is deterministically predestined to be a semantic argument about the definition of "Free Will." We have no choice in the matter.


The researchers need a few million dollars to study this.  Each year.  This could take a while, maybe even until they are all 65.
 
Insain2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He musta had a bad tooth soooooo, he was saying what the fark....I know all about it too!!
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

goodncold: This actually fits with my belief that this is a computer simulation. Actually a game.

Most of us are NPC...programmed to go through a predictable set of actions and life events.

We are here to mine resources for the PC's like Gates, Musk, Putin and Bezos.


No matter how sneaky your stealth marketing attempts are, I just can't get excited about Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy movie. It looks like it'll be to the Matrix what RIPD was to Men in Black.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No one needs to stop the Browns from winning; they do a fine job on their own.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

70Ford: [i.imgflip.com image 500x540]


font is horrible but i still larfed
 
khatores
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The people who got all tied up over what these philosophers said apparently have never had a discussion with another adult human who had a different point of view on something.

He navigated to a file on his computer and began reading from the alarming messages he and several other scholars had received over the past few years. Some were plaintive, others abusive, but all were fiercely accusatory.

"Last year you all played a part in destroying my life," one person wrote. "I lost everything because of you - my son, my partner, my job, my home, my mental health. All because of you, you told me I had no control, how I was not responsible for anything I do, how my beautiful six-year-old son was not responsible for what he did ... Goodbye, and good luck with the rest of your cancerous, evil, pathetic existence."
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It is ridiculous to argue that human behavior is merely determined OR operates according to free will. It is both. Most of our moment to moment actions are biologically and socially determined. They have to be. We have to be hard coded to eat, reproduce, and flee predators. Yet we can also take actions that disregard the needs of all biological drives and which buck social determination. Awareness of the hybridity of human action, however, presents an ethical quagmire wherein it is impossible to grasp the motivations of another mind (not that it is always possible now, but vacillating between determinism and will leaves the whole moral world grey.

Much of the philosophy I've read from Nietzsche forward has convinced me of one thing. Our reality is a castle floating over a void.  The world works only insofar as we agree to operate according to the same mythic structure (myth not being pejorative here, for all we have is a series of mythic organizations). We agree upon first principles and pretend they have some absolute basis so that we can build of a system of rights and justice and use it to overlay determinism.  It we let ourselves be more aware, we'd realize how much power we have to change the shape of reality.

Also, the concept of determinism applies, most readily, to the whole of a species: the totality of the mind and activity that continues its existence. Individuals are much more squirrely. Choosing monastic celibacy, for instance, has little to do with determinism.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

khatores: The people who got all tied up over what these philosophers said apparently have never had a discussion with another adult human who had a different point of view on something.

He navigated to a file on his computer and began reading from the alarming messages he and several other scholars had received over the past few years. Some were plaintive, others abusive, but all were fiercely accusatory.

"Last year you all played a part in destroying my life," one person wrote. "I lost everything because of you - my son, my partner, my job, my home, my mental health. All because of you, you told me I had no control, how I was not responsible for anything I do, how my beautiful six-year-old son was not responsible for what he did ... Goodbye, and good luck with the rest of your cancerous, evil, pathetic existence."


It's who they were predetermined to be and what they were predetermined to do. Blame physics and biology.

/but only if that's what you're predetermined to do. Please do not deviate from your assigned route on the track.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTFA "the free will problem is really depressing if you take it seriously. It hasn't made me happy, and in retrospect, if I were at graduate school again, maybe a different topic would have been preferable."

Or not...
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.