 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star) Weeners Happy birthday, boy, here's your giant custom-made 7ft steel penis (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Weeners, Debut albums, Steel fabricator Latham's Steel Doors, Laughter, The Order, steel penis, Latham's Steel Doors, Koji Suzuki, metal workshop  
•       •       •

629 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2021 at 7:16 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pffffffffffffffffffft only 7ft? Was it made in Japan?
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't a Neo Armstrong Cyclone Jet Armstrong Cannon.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In before...

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I kept waiting for the part in the article when they realized they'd delivered the X-rated gift to a child by mistake, but it turns out the "birthday boy" was an adult all along.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's probably just a lamp.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Who ordered the chode?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Paige, no!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Steely Dan!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have never felt the need to use the word "girthy" before but it seems to apply here. And are the testicles a tetrahedron of tires wrapped in garbage bags? Just all around gross
 
jclaggett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Listed on Marketplace for 123 quid. Too bad it would cost way too much to ship to the US.

Would love having something like this as a center piece in the suite during Gay Days events.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Straight guys are more obsessed with dicks than gay guys are, and that's saying something.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Happy Birthday!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.