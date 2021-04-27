 Skip to content
 
(We Are Central PA)   Meet up and engage in "mutual combat"? That's a stabbing   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
15
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright. who brought a knife to a friendly fist fight?

Also, Finzel and Beaken sound like rejected Muppet characters.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Alright. who brought a knife to a friendly fist fight?

Also, Finzel and Beaken sound like rejected Muppet characters.


Surprised that there weren't guns involved.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They used to be called "duels".
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mutual combat? When I was a kid we called that Mortal Kombat.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Two stabbings, zero deaths.

Fu*king rednecks cant do anything right.
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The second guy came up the laneway didn't he?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
MORON KOMBAT!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Somerset County. That tracks. Just be glad they didn't decide to settle their differences playing chicken on the Turnpike causing collateral damage.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
farkin' Pennsyltucky!
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How could this have happened? The two blokes acted very cordial and well-mannered at the weigh-in just a week prior.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: MORON KOMBAT!


Alright we can't go this deep without a soundtrack:

Mortal Kombat Theme Song Original
Youtube EAwWPadFsOA


/welcome to the 90s
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We used to do this in high school all the time (not the stabbing part).  Two guys would have some issue with each other, they'd meet up and beat the christ out of each other and it was over with.  No grudges no retaliations just done.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Which character did you use? I can see you Sub-zero players over there, don't even pretend.

Scorpion is more my style. Get over here!
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm not clear on who did the stabbing. Was there a 3rd party that stabbed them, or did they stab each other? Is 'stabbing' a euphemism for sexual penetration?
 
