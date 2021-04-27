 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washingtonian)   This week in design fail: city public health department urges residents to "Take the sh*t." Difficulty: not San Francisco   (washingtonian.com) divider line
3
    More: Awkward, Vaccination, District of Columbia, Public health, Vaccine, medical miracle, vaccine centers, Immune system, representation of the coronavirus  
•       •       •

152 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 27 Apr 2021 at 10:34 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You need to be tough..."tough love," if you will.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Older not wiser [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I saw you take that sh*t, now put it back!
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's a stretch. The body of an "i" isn't usually round in any fashion. Congrats on the "article" though, Andrew.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.