WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Scott Pilgrim VS The World - Intro - We are sex Bob-omb
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ. How much more unexplored ordinance is left in Europe?
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Puts the BOOM in Licky, Licky, BOOM, BOOM down.
 
Snort
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Explosive orgasms guaranteed!
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

When much of the end of the war consisted of one side dropping their essential equipment and running away as fast as possible and the other side dropping their non-essential equipment and running after them as fast as possible, there should be tons and tons and tons left.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

All of it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lyrics are NSFW.

Soft Cell - Sex Dwarf
Youtube Zy0EgfM170E
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Thousands of tons of explosives are left buried and undetonated on the European continent. And that's erring very conservatively.

WWII was very explodey.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Paige, no!
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

There is enough out there, that it will be continued to be discovered for centuries. Hopefully the discoveries don't result in casualties as time certainly doesn't mean the danger has been eliminated. Given most areas haven't been surveyed and cleaned, it is just random digging that uncovers ordinance.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cripes! One of them German potato mashers?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Top Secret!: Make sure they leave no marks.
Youtube y4E8rCEHuB0
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Yep - the Iron Harvest. The numbers are just staggering.

"During World War I, an estimated one tonne of explosives was fired for every square metre of territory on the Western front. As many as one in every three shells fired did not detonate. In the Ypres Salient, an estimated 300 million projectiles that the British and the German forces fired at each other during World War I were duds, and most of them have not been recovered"

It's always enlightening when the estimate for how long a cleanup effort will last ranges from 300 to 700 years, out to "forever."

"Completely devastated. Damage to properties: 100%. Damage to Agriculture: 100%. Impossible to clean. Human life impossible"
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Cripes! One of them German potato mashers?


is that what the kids call it these days?
 
ryant123
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FU submitter; now that's going to be in my head for days.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Even a WWII German hand grenade is a dildo of you're brave enough.

             - Abradolf Lincler
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Jesus Christ. How much more unexplored ordinance is left in Europe?


Ordnance.

And some of it is even unexploded.
 
