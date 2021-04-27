 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Do orgasms prevent illness? Are they intrinsically anti-fascist? Can they prevent totalitarianism? Meet Wilhelm Reich, the man behind the Sexual Revolution. When you think Sexual Revolution, the two words that spring to mind are "Wilhelm" und "Reich"   (bbc.com) divider line
6
    More: Hero, Wilhelm Reich, Sigmund Freud, Orgone, Cloudbuster, ideas of Freud, Orgone energy, orgone accumulator, American College of Orgonomy  
•       •       •

122 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 27 Apr 2021 at 8:10 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I still dreamof Organon...
Kate Bush - Cloudbusting - Official Music Video
Youtube pllRW9wETzw
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wilhelm Reich in Hell, R A Wilson.  .pdf
http://lust-for-life.org/Lust-For-Life​/WilhelmReichInHell/WilhelmReichInHell​.pdf
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dead Man Walking
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: [Fark user image 400x400]


Fark user imageView Full Size


the yin-yang thing going on here between the roles and the actors' lives is kind of weird
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Orgone Accumulator (Live) (2007 Remaster)
Youtube x4Ve4rrnfz0
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.