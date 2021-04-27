 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   500 couples from around the world time how long sex lasts using a stopwatch. Subby would have participated but no one offered an hourglass   (bodyandsoul.com.au) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Does this count the time spent waiting for my Discover Card to be charged beforehand? What about the tearful apology afterward?
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Does this count the time spent waiting for my Discover Card to be charged beforehand? What about the tearful apology afterward?


Just leave the cash on the dresser.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm middle aged. So, too long.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How long does it last for me?  Or how long does it last for my wife?  Because I'm the one doing all the work.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"One stroke, done. OH!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
R2112
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
61 minutes is my personal best, it was also the night we set our clocks forward.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sex isn't something people normally do while monitoring the bedside clock

Well that's not been my experience. Every woman I've ever slept with has kept an eye on the...hey, wait a minute! Cancel this post. I said cancel this post. Stupid voice to text system. Do not click add comment
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 522x460]


Hork.  Please tell me that's not a real baby announcement.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Subbys Hourglass
 
JiMHaT
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Range of 33 seconds to 44 minutes on average? So 1 couple averaged 33 seconds, meaning it was sometimes less than that? And, they were/are still a couple, so uh, any bets on the bank account average?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Warthog: Please tell me that's not a real baby announcement.


It was a photo I found here on Fark. Thought it was funny and knew it would come in handy in other threads.

Therefore, that photo can have any history behind it and we'll never know.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If anything, probably the worst feeling ever when finishing early. You go in, expecting to last an hour and then 3 minutes later you're done. Disappointment, feeling like a failure, depressed, and feeling worthless.

But hey, "had sex"? right?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Family Guy - (S4xE1) High class british Porn
Youtube eCn9MYEu79A
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: If anything, probably the worst feeling ever when finishing early. You go in, expecting to last an hour and then 3 minutes later you're done. Disappointment, feeling like a failure, depressed, and feeling worthless.

But hey, "had sex"? right?


If it lasts just a couple minutes it's either been awhile, or you are just super in to them. Either way, even if it is short, just wait a few minutes and go again. I've had short sprints and long marathons, circumstances drive the why. 

Ultimate goal is not to set time records, but just enjoy it.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Incidentally, this could explain why it becomes painful for a man to continue thrusting after ejaculating, since that would risk scooping out his own semen as well.

Painful? Um, awkward, maybe. But painful?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is begging for it part of foreplay?  If so, Major League bros.  We're talking days.

"Hey, the wife cut me down to just once a week. But that's okay.  I know a bunch of guys she cut out completely."

R. Dangerfield
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A stopwatch, starters gun, checkered flag, or cheering audience. Whatever it takes to spice it up a bit.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
...that the ridge around the head of the penis actually scoops out pre-existing syrup from the vagina.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I require a calendar.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Speak for yourself. lol

c.tadst.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I require a calendar.


Found Sting's Fark username.
 
eKonk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Speak for yourself. lol

[c.tadst.com image 850x446]


I think we're measuring time actively participating, not the time in between...
 
Saturn5
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sex is like driving a car.
Nearly everybody does it, they all think they're great at it, and most of them don't know what they're doing.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: A stopwatch, starters gun, checkered flag, or cheering audience. Whatever it takes to spice it up a bit.


During covid we had to keep the audience out, so like many venues we charged people to have cardboard cutouts with their faces lined around the bedroom.
/ And sometimes the kitchen.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: If it lasts just a couple minutes it's either been awhile, or you are just super in to them. Either way, even if it is short, just wait a few minutes and go again. I've had short sprints and long marathons, circumstances drive the why. 

Ultimate goal is not to set time records, but just enjoy it.


Agreed. I was just being general. It's funny though, you spend the whole day thinking about it, planning, making sure the mood is just right, being all anxious, then the act begins and whammo...game over. It's not pleasing for either person and then the mood of disappointment enters and she's upset, you're upset and the mood is killed.

Then there are the times when she says..."are you done yet I'm getting sore".

In my personal experience, Whenever we're in the mood for a quickie and she says..."make it quick I've got to get to work" then that's the time it becomes a marathon session and then at night when there's all the time in world that's when it goes quick.

There's a balance...just have to fine tune it, i suppose.
 
mod3072
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Subby on Fark: I go all night long!!
Subby IRL:

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
involved 500 couples from around the world timing themselves having sex over a four-week period

Obviously they didn't contact married couples because it's hard to make any meaningful conclusion without any data-points.
 
God's Hobo Penis [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pocket Ninja: Incidentally, this could explain why it becomes painful for a man to continue thrusting after ejaculating, since that would risk scooping out his own semen as well.

Painful? Um, awkward, maybe. But painful?


It is certainly uncomfortable, at least for me. Hypersensitivity.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When do you start the clock?  There should be a lot going on before penis goes into vagina, and if you do it right the penis in vagina part is almost a formality at that point.
 
wademh
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Until I get a cramp.
 
