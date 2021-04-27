 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   West Virginia will give $100 savings bonds to people aged 16 to 35 who get vaccinated. Difficulty: You need to live in West Virginia   (nytimes.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've gotten both Moderna shots and never even got a damn doughnut.

But I'm alive to complain about it, which is what the shot is for.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Somewhere the world's smartest meth dealer is playing the long game to trade these bonds for $20 immediate cash, then sit on them for a decade.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I got $5 in Walgreens cash for my vaccination, which might buy me a bag of chips or something.

/holy fark does that place gouge the living hell out of you
 
40 degree day
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's sad that people need bribes to make them follow life saving advice from health experts, but, well, that's America.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Somewhere the world's smartest meth dealer is playing the long game to trade these bonds for $20 immediate cash, then sit on them for a decade.


Is that like the world's tallest little person or heaviest jockey?
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, how many people who live in West Virginia and haven't gotten their shot yet even know what a savings bond is?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's like $500 in West Virginia money!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I've gotten both Moderna shots and never even got a damn doughnut.

But I'm alive to complain about it, which is what the shot is for.


one of the mini-scarf wanted to stop for the free doughnut.  i must be getting old because it was waaaay to sugary for me. also seemed to be made of air but somehow even a 1/4 of it had a crazy amount of fat and carbs.

\TLDR you're better off skipping it anyway.
 
patrick767
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Around here people might do it for their choice of a Confederate flag, a box of bullets, or an Applebee's gift card. Let's get this program started, Indiana!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hard Pass.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Savings Bonds? They still sell those?
 
sleze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How long does it take for a $100 bond to reach maturity at the current 0.1% interest rate (EE bonds)?  Over 100 years?  I must not understand bonds anymore.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sleze: How long does it take for a $100 bond to reach maturity at the current 0.1% interest rate (EE bonds)?  Over 100 years?  I must not understand bonds anymore.


After 20 years, the bond is worth face value. The treasury do a one-time correction at maturity to match the face value of the bond.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But when I offer $100 to let me inject a *mystery fluid* into them, I get in trouble. Go figure...
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
west virginia turnpike is beautiful to travel through
 
H31N0US
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sleze: How long does it take for a $100 bond to reach maturity at the current 0.1% interest rate (EE bonds)?  Over 100 years?  I must not understand bonds anymore.


It would take the nominal life of the bond. But at those rates, a $100 bond would cost $99.99.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So normal, rational people wear masks, follow the rules without complaint and get vaxxed as soon as it available and receive nothing.

Stupid, ignorant, white trash republican hill people with more Natural Lite in their body than blood get cash?

I say let them stay unvaxxed and not let them in any public places. Period.

#consequenceculture
 
tjsands1118 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Cafe Threads: I've gotten both Moderna shots and never even got a damn doughnut.

But I'm alive to complain about it, which is what the shot is for.

one of the mini-scarf wanted to stop for the free doughnut.  i must be getting old because it was waaaay to sugary for me. also seemed to be made of air but somehow even a 1/4 of it had a crazy amount of fat and carbs.

\TLDR you're better off skipping it anyway.


I went to Krispy Kremes right after getting my second shot, they still are drive thru only, so I was unable to get myself.

/but hey only two days till 85% immunity.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
To people with no concept of "savings". A case of Busch Light would have sealed the deal for a lot less money.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: west virginia turnpike is beautiful to travel through


It's a beautiful state, if you can avoid the people
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: But when I offer $100 to let me inject a *mystery fluid* into them, I get in trouble. Go figure...


We've been over this, the side effects of your shot outweigh the positives. No one needs to manage another STD for 18 years and 9 months...
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I work part-time at Amazon. They paid me $40/shot for getting vaccinated.

/ 2nd one yesterday
// Feel fine, no side effects yet besides a slightly sore arm
 
