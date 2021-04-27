 Skip to content
A bottle of whiskey dating back to the Revolutionary War is about to hit the auction block for as much as $40,000.
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The whiskey, bottled in LaGrange, Georgia....

I was one and a half sentences into the article when the earworm hit.

Have mercy....A how-how-how-how....

ZZ Top - La Grange
Youtube Vppbdf-qtGU


I ain't even mad.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a historical artifact, that's cool as hell.

As whiskey, it's probably shiat.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now technically, that still stands true if you've refilled it a few hundred times since...

<finger_to_head_idea_guy.jpg>
 
Porkbelly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: As a historical artifact, that's cool as hell.

As whiskey, it's probably shiat.


I was wondering - with it this old has all the alcohol evaporated?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has a chance for a better outcome than this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
redmid17
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: JesseL: As a historical artifact, that's cool as hell.

As whiskey, it's probably shiat.

I was wondering - with it this old has all the alcohol evaporated?


JesseL: As a historical artifact, that's cool as hell.

As whiskey, it's probably shiat.


Maybe. Apparently people have found and drank ~200 year old wine

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl​e​s/2018-10-15/we-drank-a-172-year-old-w​ine-how-s-it-taste

They need an 1800 year old bottle of wine is drinkable

https://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/​worlds-oldest-wine-speyer-bottle

Quick google says that liquor lasts more or less indefinitely if unopened. I'd give it a whirl, definitely with some mountain dew.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Meh, it's a bit younger but everybody knows the Whiskey Rebellion made the good stuff.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

redmid17: Porkbelly: JesseL: As a historical artifact, that's cool as hell.

As whiskey, it's probably shiat.

I was wondering - with it this old has all the alcohol evaporated?

JesseL: As a historical artifact, that's cool as hell.

As whiskey, it's probably shiat.

Maybe. Apparently people have found and drank ~200 year old wine

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/article​s/2018-10-15/we-drank-a-172-year-old-w​ine-how-s-it-taste

They need an 1800 year old bottle of wine is drinkable

https://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/​worlds-oldest-wine-speyer-bottle

Quick google says that liquor lasts more or less indefinitely if unopened. I'd give it a whirl, definitely with some mountain dew.


If it was stored properly, it might be as good as the day it was bottled.

I've got doubts about the quality control of distillers 200+ years ago though. It may not have ever been something that would pass for good whiskey today.
 
mainsail
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JesseL: redmid17: Porkbelly: JesseL: As a historical artifact, that's cool as hell.

As whiskey, it's probably shiat.

I was wondering - with it this old has all the alcohol evaporated?

JesseL: As a historical artifact, that's cool as hell.

As whiskey, it's probably shiat.

Maybe. Apparently people have found and drank ~200 year old wine

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/article​s/2018-10-15/we-drank-a-172-year-old-w​ine-how-s-it-taste

They need an 1800 year old bottle of wine is drinkable

https://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/​worlds-oldest-wine-speyer-bottle

Quick google says that liquor lasts more or less indefinitely if unopened. I'd give it a whirl, definitely with some mountain dew.

If it was stored properly, it might be as good as the day it was bottled.

I've got doubts about the quality control of distillers 200+ years ago though. It may not have ever been something that would pass for good whiskey today.


Oh now, just because health and safety measures were essentially nonexistent, and consistency wasn't exactly a 'thing' for a product that depended on what the crop did that year and what they could get a-hold of, you have doubts? It' not like the term rot-gut was coined in...let me see...Oh. Oh dear. Yeah. Anyway, I'm sure it's fine.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wait, is whiskey and mountain dew a thing? Never heard of it (even in jest)
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JesseL: As a historical artifact, that's cool as hell.

As whiskey, it's probably shiat.


And subby wants to erase it from history with Mountain farking Dew. Got dam son, if you're going to chase it with antifreeze then just drink antifreeze.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The whiskey, bottled in LaGrange, Georgia...

It's not clear where it was produced

Um.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you live in Pennsylvania, or have a friend in Pennsylvania, we're having a lottery to sell lesser priced (than $40,000 lol) but still rare whiskeys.

https://www.pennlive.com/food/2021/04​/​pa-liquor-control-board-releases-rare-​whiskeys-including-pappy-van-winkle-vi​a-lottery.html
 
pacochu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"This week on Moonshiners, Tickle finds a rare bottle of Revolutionary War moonshine while scouting out a new spot to set up his submarine pot."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: f you're going to chase it with antifreeze then just drink antifreeze.


While in the service, my main go to drink was grain alcohol and Gatorade. We called it "antifreeze"
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The whiskey, bottled in LaGrange, Georgia...

It's not clear where it was produced

Um.


Come on now, there's some chance that it was transported several hundred miles between distilling and bottling!

/Not a good chance, mind you.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hard pass. Whiskey made 200 years ago probably has a 50/50 chance of being lethal.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeahhhh I just don't have the ability to "hang on" to a bottle of whiskey indefinitely.
Liquor was meant to be drank, the legacy of such a beverage would have ended with it having been gifted to me.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In the pantheon of "Stuff That Will Get You Pussy For $40,000" id go with a car.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brap: The whiskey, bottled in LaGrange, Georgia....

I was one and a half sentences into the article when the earworm hit.

Have mercy....A how-how-how-how....

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Vppbdf-q​tGU]

I ain't even mad.


I've been in LaGrange, GA.  Can't say as I saw a whole lot of the place but what i saw defined shiat hole.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The whiskey, bottled in LaGrange, Georgia...

It's not clear where it was produced

Um.


Bottled produced.  Who knows where it was fermented, distilled, then stuck in a barrel.
 
sandiego1989
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: brap: The whiskey, bottled in LaGrange, Georgia....

I was one and a half sentences into the article when the earworm hit.

Have mercy....A how-how-how-how....

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Vppbdf-q​tGU]

I ain't even mad.

I've been in LaGrange, GA.  Can't say as I saw a whole lot of the place but what i saw defined shiat hole.


The La Grange from the ZZ top song is in Texas, but I might be mistaken, hmm hmm hmmm
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: In the pantheon of "Stuff That Will Get You Pussy For $40,000" id go with a car.


Do you really want the kind that a $40k car would get you?

That's like a fully loaded Corolla these days.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lindalouwho: If you live in Pennsylvania, or have a friend in Pennsylvania, we're having a lottery to sell lesser priced (than $40,000 lol) but still rare whiskeys.

https://www.pennlive.com/food/2021/04/​pa-liquor-control-board-releases-rare-​whiskeys-including-pappy-van-winkle-vi​a-lottery.html


Most of which will, in a blind taste test, lose to Basil Hayden or Knob Creek.  Bourbon snobs are as dumb as wine snobs; they just have a little more testosterone.

/Yes, I am going to shave with that edge, but you know, deep down, that I'm right.
 
