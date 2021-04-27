 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   "Makeshift crematoriums" is the nice way of saying "open-air funeral pyres in public parks" in Delhi these days   (bbc.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But suspending IP law on the copywrited vaccines is too far. You don't want the WTO to weaken international IP to save lives now do yiut, uwu?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, if you got a better way to dispose of dead bodies, I'm all ears.

Seriously, any tips would be appreciated. This is kinda time sensitive btw.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It takes a lot of heat and fuel to reduce a human body to ash.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thefandomentals.comView Full Size


We will burn like the heathen kings of old!
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Hey, if you got a better way to dispose of dead bodies, I'm all ears.

Seriously, any tips would be appreciated. This is kinda time sensitive btw.


Burial at sea. It's how I want to go. It amuses me to force my friends and family to take a nice boat trip and then dump me over the side like one of Dexter's victims.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they already burn their dead outside in India, so this isn't a big shocker.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Hey, if you got a better way to dispose of dead bodies, I'm all ears.

Seriously, any tips would be appreciated. This is kinda time sensitive btw.


Air drop them onto all of Bill Gates properties when he's home. This is directly his fault.

https://www.salon.com/2021/04/26/bill​-​gates-says-no-to-sharing-vaccine-formu​las-with-global-poor-to-end-pandemic_p​artner/
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than throwing the bodies in a river.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This particular dehli serves the worst pastrami.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... Shouldn't the plural be 'crematoria'?

Or is that something you add to your coffee if you don't like it black?
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the Democrats are taking this hoax a bit too far now.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it will improve the smell.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was fascinated by this a few days ago. It's great from a hygiene standpoint and cost. But what is interesting to me is the mindset of the family. The finality is so absolute.

After my dad died many years ago, I would often think, "I should ask my dad...oh, wait, I can't do that anymore."  Would watching his cremation (he was cremated) make me realize sooner that he had no more presence on Earth? Do the Indian families see the corpse as empty, while their loved ones live on as memories and in their legacy works?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Air drop them onto all of Bill Gates properties when he's home. This is directly his fault.

https://www.salon.com/2021/04/26/bill-​gates-says-no-to-sharing-vaccine-formu​las-with-global-poor-to-end-pandemic_p​artner/


India is the largest producer of vaccines. Bill Gates isn't preventing them from retaining them for domestic use.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Subtonic: Hey, if you got a better way to dispose of dead bodies, I'm all ears.

Seriously, any tips would be appreciated. This is kinda time sensitive btw.

Air drop them onto all of Bill Gates properties when he's home. This is directly his fault.

https://www.salon.com/2021/04/26/bill-​gates-says-no-to-sharing-vaccine-formu​las-with-global-poor-to-end-pandemic_p​artner/


He isn't doing it for patent protection. He isn't the one who makes the call. He doesn't make a buck off this.

Its his OPINION that it doesn't make sense to share them with places that aren't prepared and may half ass stuff, because if they fark it up, then it becomes, "ok, did these guys fark it up, or is there something we missed, and now we need to pause"
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Subtonic: Hey, if you got a better way to dispose of dead bodies, I'm all ears.

Seriously, any tips would be appreciated. This is kinda time sensitive btw.

Air drop them onto all of Bill Gates properties when he's home. This is directly his fault.

https://www.salon.com/2021/04/26/bill-​gates-says-no-to-sharing-vaccine-formu​las-with-global-poor-to-end-pandemic_p​artner/


Is patent protection really that big of a bottleneck? Vaccine production, especially of the mRNA types, requires some very expensive facilities and it is really easy to screw it up if you aren't very careful with your process (as we have seen with Emergent). Seems like the biggest issue right now is that there are limited number of very expensive facilities that are able to do this kind of work, and new production capability can't be built out overnight.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Open-air funeral pyre in public parks" sounds way better than "Makeshift crematorium" to me.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Subtonic: Hey, if you got a better way to dispose of dead bodies, I'm all ears.

Seriously, any tips would be appreciated. This is kinda time sensitive btw.

Air drop them onto all of Bill Gates properties when he's home. This is directly his fault.

https://www.salon.com/2021/04/26/bill-​gates-says-no-to-sharing-vaccine-formu​las-with-global-poor-to-end-pandemic_p​artner/


My god, that article sucked.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I didn't see a single person wearing a mask in those videos.
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

blatz514: Better than throwing the bodies in a river.


That is done afterthe cremation.  The ashes are tossed in the Ganges. Often, the family of the deceased can't afford to have the body properly cremated so they are tossing partial corpses in the main waterway.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Those religious nut-jobs are being pretty rude not thanking God for the crazy good disease he gave them.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: ... Shouldn't the plural be 'crematoria'?

Or is that something you add to your coffee if you don't like it black?


*sips*

*grimaces*

*spits*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Hey, if you got a better way to dispose of dead bodies, I'm all ears.

Seriously, any tips would be appreciated. This is kinda time sensitive btw.


I thought they just chucked them in the river in India. Are the rivers all clogged?
 
fireclown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That is some straight up Zombie movie bullstuff right there.
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I thought they just chucked them in the river in India. Are the rivers all clogged?


Gross.

They use that river to shower, drink and go to the bathroom.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I mean, how is this any different from what they normally do?

You can tell how many people have been there versus haven't. Open air crematoriums are pretty normal in India.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: ... Shouldn't the plural be 'crematoria'?

Crematorum

is the genitive plural in Latin, the nominative plural is crematores and the singular is cremator. Since the english word is "crematorium" the correct plural is "crematoriums."

Yes, the word is from Latin, but it's been mangled as it moved into English. English (sort of) adopted a rule that "latin word for thing" + "-ium" = "place where that thing is done" when turning Latin into English.

\ Mainly because English doesn't decline nouns like Latin does.
\\ Plus it sounded cool, I guess?
\\\ nil illigetimi carborundum
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Subtonic: Hey, if you got a better way to dispose of dead bodies, I'm all ears.

Seriously, any tips would be appreciated. This is kinda time sensitive btw.

I thought they just chucked them in the river in India. Are the rivers all clogged?


How else would you get rid of crap? It's water. You put garbage in it and it goes away. Don't you know anything about science?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dothemath: Prank Call of Cthulhu: I thought they just chucked them in the river in India. Are the rivers all clogged?

Gross.

They use that river to shower, drink and go to the bathroom.


Like you don't pee in the shower, and occasionally have to waffle-stomp a deuce down the drain.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: They use that river to shower, drink and go to the bathroom.


I thought that's what the designated shiatting streets were for.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: ... Shouldn't the plural be 'crematoria'?

Crematorum is the genitive plural in Latin, the nominative plural is crematores and the singular is cremator. Since the english word is "crematorium" the correct plural is "crematoriums."

Yes, the word is from Latin, but it's been mangled as it moved into English. English (sort of) adopted a rule that "latin word for thing" + "-ium" = "place where that thing is done" when turning Latin into English.

\ Mainly because English doesn't decline nouns like Latin does.
\\ Plus it sounded cool, I guess?
\\\ nil illigetimi carborundum


I was told there would be no English.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Texas has you covered, India..

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Sorry, but only sorta
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: dothemath: Prank Call of Cthulhu: I thought they just chucked them in the river in India. Are the rivers all clogged?

Gross.

They use that river to shower, drink and go to the bathroom.

Like you don't pee in the shower, and occasionally have to waffle-stomp a deuce down the drain.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If they planned ahead they can turn those into a nice picnic and bbq area.

It looks really well put together.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I was fascinated by this a few days ago. It's great from a hygiene standpoint and cost. But what is interesting to me is the mindset of the family. The finality is so absolute.

After my dad died many years ago, I would often think, "I should ask my dad...oh, wait, I can't do that anymore."  Would watching his cremation (he was cremated) make me realize sooner that he had no more presence on Earth? Do the Indian families see the corpse as empty, while their loved ones live on as memories and in their legacy works?


If you think the deceased human body is something sacred, talk to me again after you've seen one left in a warm, damp place for a few days.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Okay, sure. Go ahead with your funeral pyres in the park. Here we can't even soak winos in gasoline and light them on fire without people making some kind of big deal out of it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Here we can't even soak winos in gasoline and light them on fire without people making some kind of big deal out of it.


Build a man a fire, you keep him warm for an evening.
Set a man on fire, you keep him warm for the rest of his life.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Inappropriate music GO

Saturday in the Park- Chicago
Youtube PLiMy4NaSKc
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Works for me, Subby.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Okay, sure. Go ahead with your funeral pyres in the park. Here we can't even soak winos in gasoline and light them on fire without people making some kind of big deal out of it.


Next time verify that they have COVID first. Then you can say you're saving time waiting and the public cost of uninsured medical care.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I remember when covid first started and thinking how awful it was going to be in countries like India. Why did it take so long? I don't want to sound crass but I'm wondering if this is a stronger variant.

God forbid.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My last wish would be to have my body covered in BBQ dry rub seasoning, and then wrapped in robes soaked in Memphis Style BBQ sauce.

Many people would burn that day, but only one would smell Delicious!!
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: ... Shouldn't the plural be 'crematoria'?

Crematorum is the genitive plural in Latin, the nominative plural is crematores and the singular is cremator. Since the english word is "crematorium" the correct plural is "crematoriums."

Yes, the word is from Latin, but it's been mangled as it moved into English. English (sort of) adopted a rule that "latin word for thing" + "-ium" = "place where that thing is done" when turning Latin into English.

\ Mainly because English doesn't decline nouns like Latin does.
\\ Plus it sounded cool, I guess?
\\\ nil illigetimi carborundum


Romanes ite crematores?
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sure
 
