(The Sun (Ireland))   Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin dodges call of nature from gibbon on visit to Dublin Zoo after it reopens. Apparently the primate had been holding it in for the 244 days since it closed   (thesun.ie) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As opposed to the Chinese taoiseach?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beany
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

foo monkey: As opposed to the Chinese taoiseach?


Could have been the UK Taoiseach, or the French Taoiseach, or the Russian Taoiseach. If you take "Taoiseach" just to be the Irish word for "Prime Minister".

(Though to make that argument, I suppose the rest of the sentence would have to be in Irish as well.)
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like Fianna Success to me.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gibbon him the Ol' #1, I see.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No video? Then that Pee incident is just fake news.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
IRA sympathizer.
 
