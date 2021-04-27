 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Irony has become the weapon of choice for many extremists, which is pretty ironic since they and most of their followers would have less than a 25 percent chance of picking irony's correct definition from a 2-option multiple choice quiz   (npr.org) divider line
44
    More: Ironic, Ku Klux Klan, 22-year-old extremist Nick Fuentes, right extremist group, Fascism, 22-year-old named Christian Secor, Elaine Frantz, edition of Fuentes, early iterations of the Ku Klux Klan  
•       •       •

778 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2021 at 12:46 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
that wasn't irony.  that was just being a farking asshole
 
asciibaron
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
like rain on your wedding day right?
 
stuffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If they like irony so much. Play that crappy song where ever they show up.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I can tell you all about irony.

It's like silvery and goldy but quite different from steely.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Protective coloration.

Nazi's don't like being punched.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I know what irony is. It takes the wrinkles out of clothes. I be smart :)
 
writingdude
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This article is part of the ongoing effort to entirely cancel Gen X.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I can tell you all about irony.

It's like silvery and goldy but quite different from steely.


Thanks, Baldrick.
 
JesseL
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's cool, he just needs an ironic punch in the balls.

We can say it was a joke afterward.
 
Mock26
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"We haven't had any irony here since about '83."


Roxanne - Irony
Youtube vPY4HPWrL7Q
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let the Shit Hit the Fan
Youtube rDsKEFpGnjs
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My 10th grade English teacher started the semester by going around the room and asking everyone to define 'irony'. God I hated that biatch.
 
sleze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This Weapon of Choice is superior.

Fatboy Slim ft. Bootsy Collins - Weapon Of Choice [Official 4k Video]
Youtube wCDIYvFmgW8
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is this like that time that Gavin McInnes shoved a dildo up his ass to pwn the libs?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They have to say "I'm only joking" because they laugh when embarassed.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hitler's dog has no nose.
Youtube BlVhq0js-Lg
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Press even mildly on a Broflake and they'll break down crying victim hood. They are nothing but weak-ass cowards who can't handle the courage of true convictions. Tell them straight up they are nothing but weak cucksauce.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Is this like that time that Gavin McInnes shoved a dildo up his ass to pwn the libs?


Is that what he was doing?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Subtonic: My 10th grade English teacher started the semester by going around the room and asking everyone to define 'irony'. God I hated that biatch.


Always watch Reality Bites before English class.
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"It's just a joke bro!"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Define Irony RB
Youtube 7GM--22zOlw
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Subtonic: My 10th grade English teacher started the semester by going around the room and asking everyone to define 'irony'. God I hated that biatch.


The definition of irony I was taught in high school was "the last thing you expect to happen".  The last thing I expect to happen is for the protagonist to transform in a blue screaming penguin.  That's not ironic, that's just bloody stupid.

/this is my pet hypothesis of why nobody these days knows what irony is
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Subtonic: My 10th grade English teacher started the semester by going around the room and asking everyone to define 'irony'. God I hated that biatch.

Always watch Reality Bites before English class.


Dammit
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Subtonic: FrancoFile: Is this like that time that Gavin McInnes shoved a dildo up his ass to pwn the libs?

Is that what he was doing?


Well I don't follow the logic, but that's what he said he was doing.  (shrug)
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I know what irony is. It takes the wrinkles out of clothes. I be smart :)


The ironing is delicious - the simpsons
Youtube 7p23mA2VV0A
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I can tell you all about irony.

It's like silvery and goldy but quite different from steely.


"It's like goldy and leady, but made of iron."

You'd make a poor Baldrick.
 
JesseL
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think that one of many thing the GQP find frustrating about Biden is that he's sincere and understated.

They have no idea what to do with that when they've gotten so inured to spiraling levels of irony, sarcasm, and hyperbole.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fuentes' show, America First,

Yeah...they certainly don't see the irony.
 
padraig
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's why I tell them to kindly go fark themselves when they tell me it's just a OK sign and I'm stupid to think otherwise.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

writingdude: This article is part of the ongoing effort to entirely cancel Gen X.


We never had a chance.
Didn't have the numbers, and we grew up being told we'd all probably burn in a nuclear exchange
set off by the "greatest" generation.
And our boomer parents were snorting lines and coming up with ways to funnel all the wealth to themselves.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've got news for everyone here...  No one here knows what Irony is either.
Over all the years I've been here, I have seen the irony tag used for coincidence and hypocrisy.  But I think I've only seen it used once in a form that was actually correct.

Which, like the Alannis Morrisette song, is ironic in itself.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I've got news for everyone here...  No one here knows what Irony is either.
Over all the years I've been here, I have seen the irony tag used for coincidence and hypocrisy.  But I think I've only seen it used once in a form that was actually correct.

Which, like the Alannis Morrisette song, is ironic in itself.


I went to Wikipedia to find an answer, and there are a dozen different definitions and interpretations of "irony".  Stupid English language.
 
Snort
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I weaponized "whatever" against my parents.
 
ybishop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I can tell you all about irony.

It's like silvery and goldy but quite different from steely.


Thanks, Dan.

[seeing as the Blackadder reference has already been made - twice]
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Subtonic: My 10th grade English teacher started the semester by going around the room and asking everyone to define 'irony'. God I hated that biatch.


I would have answered:

"Irony would be your posing that question and actually getting a correct answer"

I'd expect about a full ten-second mental lockup from the teacher at that point.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bondith: Subtonic: My 10th grade English teacher started the semester by going around the room and asking everyone to define 'irony'. God I hated that biatch.

The definition of irony I was taught in high school was "the last thing you expect to happen".  The last thing I expect to happen is for the protagonist to transform in a blue screaming penguin.  That's not ironic, that's just bloody stupid.

/this is my pet hypothesis of why nobody these days knows what irony is


When it was my turn to answer I said 'Irony is thinking anyone would know that definition with you teaching the class.'

And then everyone clapped.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is it irony if you go on TV and stick a dildo in your own butt to prove you're not gay? Asking for a friend.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: Subtonic: My 10th grade English teacher started the semester by going around the room and asking everyone to define 'irony'. God I hated that biatch.

I would have answered:

"Irony would be your posing that question and actually getting a correct answer"

I'd expect about a full ten-second mental lockup from the teacher at that point.


Heh, great minds think alike.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
McInnes told NPR that the group is made up of "funny dudes..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Snort: I weaponized "whatever" against my parents.


Liam Lynch - United States Of Whatever OFFICIAL VIDEO
Youtube e1zvhJRIM7M
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size

These guys look like they were made out of all the shiat left over after all the attractive people were built and shipped out.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: durbnpoisn: I've got news for everyone here...  No one here knows what Irony is either.
Over all the years I've been here, I have seen the irony tag used for coincidence and hypocrisy.  But I think I've only seen it used once in a form that was actually correct.

Which, like the Alannis Morrisette song, is ironic in itself.

I went to Wikipedia to find an answer, and there are a dozen different definitions and interpretations of "irony".  Stupid English language.


Does Wikipedia point out that the reason is has so many definitions is that most people don't know what it really means, and have ascribed other situations to it - ones that already have words?
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.