 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WKTV Utica)   Stealing moisturizer and women's underwear from Walmart is no way to go through life, Mr. Police Officer   (wktv.com) divider line
24
    More: Dumbass, New York, New York State Police, New York City, Police, United States, Sheriff, Director of public information, State  
•       •       •

477 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2021 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
wanker
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That is what you need to do to be suspended WITHOUT pay and fired? I'm guessing he would have been ok if he shot the panties.
 
mrparks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: wanker


...and I was just going to compliment the former officer on having a skin care regimen.

Ateadt for his bishop.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: That is what you need to do to be suspended WITHOUT pay and fired? I'm guessing he would have been ok if he shot the panties.


Does shooting a load into them count?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: That is what you need to do to be suspended WITHOUT pay and fired? I'm guessing he would have been ok if he shot the panties.


you really think he didn't do that too
 
pueblonative
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did they check his car for any hoses?
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why not!
Bob Rivers - Walking Round In Womens Underwear
Youtube r9URPvejWHk
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Somebody swiped a spank kit.
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 663x700]


Some pictures are so good that you can actually imagine the smell.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Salmon: Some pictures are so good that you can actually imagine the smell.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Employees at the Walmart claimed 49-year-old William B. Keiffer allegedly stole moisturizer and women's underwear from the store. The employees called Oneida City Police to report the incident, but later declined to press charges.

I dunno.  I think Walmart has found a new power.  "Look coppers.  You work fer us now, see?   Else we get you gone on charges.  How'd yer church like to hear you've swiping the girlie girl things, eh?  If we don't see youse cruising through that parking lot every 45 minutes, we make a report, see?  All of our words against yers, copper."
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The ❤ wants what the ❤ wants.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Umm, you might want to check his basement.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Blue Fetishes Matter.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At least it was women's underwear and not children's...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The thin blue panty line...

/steal panties, get fired
// kill brown person, nothing..
/// shot  fired
 
venton
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
U.K. Subs -- New York State Police
Youtube Fhq5rLgr5VA
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 663x700]


"You're running a little hot today, honey."
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: Salmon: Some pictures are so good that you can actually imagine the smell.

[Fark user image 600x648]


blech, fark!

Thanks god I don't pay with cash often.

/off to smell my change.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A state police detective who isnt even smooth enough to lift panties from Walmart?

I think we are better off without him.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What color were the panties?
 
bughunter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
?
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 1 minute ago  
you kids are slacking
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.