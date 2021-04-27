 Skip to content
(EuroNews)   Racist white woman takes over a military base in Myanmar, according to this headline   (euronews.com) divider line
19
    More: Interesting, Burma, Aung San Suu Kyi, civilian government, Ethnic Karen guerrillas, KNU's head, military takeover of Myanmar, Casualty figures, Guerrilla warfare  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2021 at 6:46 PM



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That woman? Carol Baskins.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah. Like a western Karen would do her own fighting and not just call 911 and cry as cutely down the phone as she could

For their part, the Karen, or rather Kayin people, who live in Myanmar have been at war with Yangon on and off since the foundation of the modern country, seeking independence or at least substantial autonomy.

Wiki on the Kayin.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I LIKE IT.

I'm sorry even more people are going to die though.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hoblit: I LIKE IT.

I'm sorry even more people are going to die though.


That's basically fark. nobody listens to us, bad stuff predictably happens, and so all we can do is make puns
about it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just like in baseball, all your bases are belong to us.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Multiple sources confirm: she didn't  take any food from base
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The junta's manager is gonna get an earful.
 
ongbok
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Karen forces? That's a damn scary thought. Just imagine an Army of these, descending on your work place all demanding to speak with the manager. It would be like that scene in Oblivion when the alien ships land, and when they open, an army of Tom Cruises are unleashed

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ongbok: Karen forces? That's a damn scary thought. Just imagine an Army of these, descending on your work place all demanding to speak with the manager. It would be like that scene in Oblivion when the alien ships land, and when they open, an army of Tom Cruises are unleashed

[th.bing.com image 474x248]


Joke's on them... I'm my own manager.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ongbok: Karen forces? That's a damn scary thought. Just imagine an Army of these, descending on your work place all demanding to speak with the manager. It would be like that scene in Oblivion when the alien ships land, and when they open, an army of Tom Cruises are unleashed

[th.bing.com image 474x248]


I'll be honest, I was thinking of The Elder Scrolls game when you said Oblivion, and was thinking "That's a weird mod, but I'd try it"
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ongbok: Karen forces? That's a damn scary thought. Just imagine an Army of these, descending on your work place all demanding to speak with the manager. It would be like that scene in Oblivion when the alien ships land, and when they open, an army of Tom Cruises are unleashed

[th.bing.com image 474x248]


shutupandtakemymoney.comView Full Size
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ethnic Karen guerrillas

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There's a relatively affluent suburb of Nairobi called Karen and I just assume none of the residents can peacefully walk down the street there, at all.

(It's named for Karen Blixen. Have been to her museum there.)
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
; still has some strong words about the catering staff....
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think Chad might be able to help :

https://www.theguardian.com/world/202​1​/apr/26/we-wont-negotiate-says-new-cha​d-regime-as-armed-rebels-regroup
 
adamatari
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Funny, I was reading wikipedia about this last stuff last night. Trying to figure out what the deal was with all the rebels, and wikipedia characterizes it as a "70 year long civil war, since the independence of Burma." Apparently changing the name to Myanmar was part of the attempt to be less overtly dominated by the Burmese (ethnic Burmese).

Basically the sum of it seems to be that literally no minority wants to be a part of Myanmar, and the government's reaction to this is 90% to try to force them at gunpoint, which predictably backfires leading to continued unrest. That's not counting the Rohingya, who they don't want even in the country and just decided to genocide.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What a Karen attack may look like as shown in the "documentary" Rambo (very NSFW violence)

RAMBO Clip Final Battle 2008 Sylvester Stallone
Youtube O1g4GJv0bhk
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ComaToast: I think Chad might be able to help :

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021​/apr/26/we-wont-negotiate-says-new-cha​d-regime-as-armed-rebels-regroup


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
