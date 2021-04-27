 Skip to content
(Today)   A chihuahua who had been described in his adoption ad as a "neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children hating" dog who looks like a gremlin has found his forever home. Please welcome Prancer and his new owner to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (today.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Sounds like Prancer was adopted by a Farker.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
"Neurotic, man-hating, animal-hating, children-hating" dog is pretty much the dictionary definition of Chihuahuas.

My favorite chihuahua was a teacup that was the pet of a woman that worked at a laundromat I used to drop my clothes off at in Brooklyn.  EVERY time I would see her teeny tiny pooch, Brutus, who she hilariously dressed up in a very teeny tiny studded leather jacket, so it looked like a street hoodlum.  Brutus would growl at me when I'd try to pet him and "bite" me, which felt like having a really, really gentle clothespin closed on my fingertip.

Then we would stand there awkwardly for about thirty seconds while Brutus gave me this withering "Now you are going to squash me like a bug, aren't you?" look then eventually sheepishly release what he probably thought was a neverending death grip, and we'd both get on with our days.

We reenacted this tiny one-act ritual once every week or two for nearly a year until I got my own washing machine.

I hope someday Brutus can actually break the skin and be the tough street thug he envisions himself to be.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Poor fella was just trying to live up to his name :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Afternoon folks!
We heard back from Helping hands this morning. They let us know some further details about what they are able to provide (no transfusion supplies) and what we would need to arrange (dog crate for travel and enforced rest, big enough to fit litter box, food, and water; arrangements with a local 24 hour vet for overnight observation)
The gofun
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

♥♥
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

*the GoFundMe money is not going to fully reflect for a week, so we have that time to prepare. We're also going to talk to Nick's vet (they have a surgical clinic) and see if they have what Helping Hands lacks. If they do, and if the price falls within what we have in reserve thanks to the GoFundMe, we may well use them instead, save ourselves the drive and all that...


(On mobile. Went to select the suggestion and overshot by millimeters.... Of course it had to make contact with the add comment button....)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Branch Manager and Assistant Branch Manager

scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
readersdigest.caView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

lol
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Woofday! I spend all week looking forward to this thread bc I'm currently dog-less. I can live without a woman, my parents, etc. Hell, I actually enjoy that. But not having a dog makes me feel sooooooo lonely. So I hang out here!

My economic situation is slowly picking up so soon it might be responsible to adopt a new friend. In the meantime I hang out with the neighbors' dogs. I also regularly eat lunch at a nearby park, where I stalk all the dogs and ask to pet them. I know all the regular dogs by name, and they know me.

Once I'm not in constant fear of being homeless (thanks Covid!) I'm gonna give some pooch a forever home. I'm not after any specific breed. Any mutt will do! I just really, really miss having a relationship with a dog. It's been a lifelong thing and now that I don't have it, I haz a sad.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

I hope your wish comes true very soon! ♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I actually had to put on shorts and open a couple of windows this afternoon.  Weird.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

The snow is already that far gone? How's things going by the way
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
@ FtP, went to the new office and swapped old keys for new.  Got back midmorning and went back to "work".

Going to the office to take a break from work - weirder than the weather.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stolen shamelessly from barkpost.com; how I feel some days while telecommuting.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

!!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I saw this earlier...
Fark user imageView Full Size


BungnTurd has sprung a leak!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

The weather in your area needs to make up it's freakin' mind
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
@ B_M, Our weather patterns are sort of famous.  Johnny Hart did a Wizard of Id comic about us back in the 80s.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: @ B_M, Our weather patterns are sort of famous.  Johnny Hart did a Wizard of Id comic about us back in the 80s.


Wow, I did not know that
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
cdn-media-1.freecodecamp.orgView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
he was a Chihuahua/Jack Russel Terrier mix

Who the hell thought that was a good idea?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.