(SanDiego UnionTribune)   Man accused of firing gun, jumping off balcony, breaking into neighbor's home. Neighbor reportedly not even mad, because that's impressive   (sandiegouniontribune.com) divider line
Trik
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If he didn't get a Tarzan yell off, it doesn't count.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why is it impressive subby? Depending on the location of the windows in relation to the balcony it was probably a very obvious outcome


Or was it firing the gun that was the impressive part? Im not quite sure how low the bar is for impressive things in san diego
 
eKonk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Trik: If he didn't get a Tarzan yell off, it doesn't count.


Perhaps he fired the gun into the window of the neighbor's apartment whilst in mid-air after jumping off the balcony and yelling like Tarzan?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
