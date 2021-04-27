 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   The most dangerous woman in America   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Occupational safety and health, time Kristen Meghan Kelly, Occupational hygiene, Daily Beast, Institute of Occupational Medicine, industrial hygienist, lives of more young people, North Dakota  
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
self-described "health freedom advocate

I hate her already.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lock her up
 
Gravitationally Challenged [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Exposure Scientist" is this a new euphemism for stripper?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she's neither a scientist, nor an actual industrial hygienist. If all it took were getting degrees, Jerome Corsi would be an actual historian and Jordan Peterson would be something other than a cheap psychohack. She just another useful idiot playing for Team COVID-19. Ship her to India, maybe she get a job choking with Modi.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drag her. Show up at all her events and play copyrighted music. Spray her with red paint. Pepper spray her until she cries. Society needs to correct these people.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Lock her up


With infected people.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can tell by the eyes.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So, she made up a title, and a diagnosis, and managed to grift some folks who just want to whine in public and throw monkey wrenches in public health policy to be able to grift themselves some FREEEEDHOMS money?

Sounds about right.

/Looks at the ball peen hammer and wonders if now is the time to start investing in them
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She's a bio-terrorist looking to kill as many Americans as possible. Change her name to something a little more "ethnic" and her biggest fans would be the ones calling for her public execution.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just another fraud.

Given much of the country that means she'll be incredibly successful in her endeavors.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Garbage always seems to rise to the top.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Yes, I'm an industrial hygienist, and I actually travel around the country testifying in front of governors. I've opened up Texas and North Dakota," Kelly says.

You didn't "open up" shiat.  Governors who want to deny masks will invite any loon to testify against masks.

You could have been anybody.
 
OldJames
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
People with no real power aren't the most dangerous. There's lots of loony toons out there, just filter them out. If you are still worried about masks, get your damn shot already.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
PAYWALL!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OldJames: People with no real power aren't the most dangerous. There's lots of loony toons out there, just filter them out. If you are still worried about masks, get your damn shot already.


Exactly.  You can find some loon to tell you that prayer or crystals or injecting bleach cures Covid.  The real danger is when someone gets elected who gives these loons a platform.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Garbage always seems to rise to the top.


The sleaziest charlatans get the loudest microphones, Sturgeon's Law in reverse.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Industrial Hygienist" is a hell of a way to say factory bathroom scrubber.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But I was told it was Hillary Clinton.
 
HoodRich White Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This seems to be the new go-to for Republican shills.  Like when Ghouliani dragged out that drunk Long Island chick to babble about the voting machines.
Now they have this mentally ill grifter babbling about masks.

For what it's worth, you guys should know she did thorough research on Facebook.  Thorough.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
what she says is a "medically recognized" disability

There are exactly zero disabilities that preclude one from wearing a mask.

Industrial hygienists enforce standards set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration

So not scientists. Just rule enforcers?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You all are just jealous, she is a rebel working outside the big medical establishment, she don't need no fancy med school learning. She got degrees from life and a health guru on the healing power of crystals and positive thought.


/lock her up and deplatform her from any media sites she has access to
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HoodRich White Man: This seems to be the new go-to for Republican shills.  Like when Ghouliani dragged out that drunk Long Island chick to babble about the voting machines.
Now they have this mentally ill grifter babbling about masks.

For what it's worth, you guys should know she did thorough research on Facebook.  Thorough.....
[Fark user image 766x575]


That was actually a Detroit accent.  If you're not familiar with it, it sounds like a drunken Long Island girl. It's like a Chicago accent, but mousier.
 
suze [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We new need laws to fight this kind of fraud.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: "Yes, I'm an industrial hygienist, and I actually travel around the country testifying in front of governors. I've opened up Texas and North Dakota," Kelly says.

You didn't "open up" shiat.  Governors who want to deny masks will invite any loon to testify against masks.

You could have been anybody.


Jeebus, she thinks she personally opened up those two states.

Guess I can say I got Trump out of office, then.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I read a lot of the article, but not all of it. Her constant hand waving away all the issues with her stupidity was distracting.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You're a plague rat and a liar.
People will get sick, suffer long-term health problems, and die because of you.
You could have just got an exemption from wearing a mask.
You chose social media followers...and a body count.
Hope you feel special now!
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: You can tell by the eyes.


And eyebrows.

She's like BoEbert's doppelgänger, man.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"More a of a Libertarian". So an I got mine that knows just enough to be a dangerously stupid disingenuous piece of shiat that insists on forcing their ignorance on the rest of society? Reads rest of article. Yep, nailed it.
 
Trik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
imho Killery is still more dangerous.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We have the right to make our own medical decisions about our body, especially if we are dealing with something that's wiping out millions and millions of people.- Kristen Meghan Kelly

Her logic is completely flawed.
We have a pandemic, which by her own admission, is wiping out millions of people.
Her decision to not take precautions, places people at risk of catching the virus.
It's no longer about just your body.
 
Barricaded Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dennysgod: dennysgod: involved 500 couples from around the world timing themselves having sex over a four-week period

Obviously they didn't contact married couples because it's hard to make any meaningful conclusion without any data-points.


dammit wrong thread


You almost made me go and read the article.
 
