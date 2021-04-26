 Skip to content
 
(The Smoking Gun)   Hottie, 28, offered "random citizens" lap dances and then asked cops if they wanted to "bang" on sidewalk. Just another Saturday night in St. Petersburg   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Crime, Olivia Taylor-Washek, disturbance call Saturday evening, Taylor-Washek, Arrest, Intoxication, Lap dance, nearby apartment  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Subby thinks he's making a joke  but there's a good chance the bar in question was the Pelican Pub.

At least when I was a young cretin that's what was going on.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hmm 1st ave and 16th street, close but must be one of the newer places.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
After offering "random citizens" lap dances, a tipsy Florida Woman asked police if they wanted to "bang" on the sidewalk


Surprisingly, not Kimberly Guilfoyle.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As long as she's not actually selling it, the proposition isn't illegal, right?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What's the hurry, son... where you gonna go?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: As long as she's not actually selling it, the proposition isn't illegal, right?


Possibly some minor charge applies like disorderly or indecent conduct, drunk in public.

The kind of stuff you have on the books to keep the street ruckus down.  And the street farkery in an alley.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She seems nice. That's a keeper, my friends.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She will be doing ads for Four Loko by the end of the week?
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Kojak, Bang, Bang!

Foul Play - Japanese Couple in Limo
Youtube iU8qOagfn-E
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I like her. She sounds like a giver.

...Whether you want it or not.
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Damn.

Looks like I left St. Pete about 42 years too soon.
 
Trik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No pic, no way of knowing if she is a "hottie".
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Taylor-Washek, cops say, had been "stumbling on the sidewalk and attempting to give random citizens lap dances outside of a business."

However, Taylor-Washek was not evaluated "due to threatening to punch paramedics if they touched her."

Nobody had a $20 on them??
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Trik: No pic, no way of knowing if she is a "hottie".


https://maximcovergirl.com/2021/olivi​a​-taylor-washek
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: Trik: No pic, no way of knowing if she is a "hottie".

https://maximcovergirl.com/2021/olivia​-taylor-washek


Yeah.
Yes I would have taken the lap dance.
 
bughunter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Taylor-Washek, cops say, had been "stumbling on the sidewalk and attempting to give random citizens lap dances outside of a business."

However, Taylor-Washek was not evaluated "due to threatening to punch paramedics if they touched her."

Nobody had a $20 on them??


Apparently the paramedics are unfamiliar with strip club rules.

She's just saving on overhead costs by combining stripper and bouncer duties.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I thought that Farkette was banned.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Really expected to have a complete image history of the alleged 'hottie' by now, not just a link to a collection of lame Maxim contest submissions.
 
daffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Trik: No pic, no way of knowing if she is a "hottie".


I believe her picture is the one of the Young "lady" to the right of the writing.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Trik: No pic, no way of knowing if she is a "hottie".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
