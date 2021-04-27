 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Just when you think it's safe to go back in the water   (apnews.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Oceanography, Ocean, Southern California, Marine scientists, Southern California coast, Los Angeles, chief scientist of the expedition, wide-area map  
•       •       •

482 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2021 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 27,345 "barrel-like" images were captured by researchers at the University of California San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography. They mapped more than 36,000 acres of seafloor between Santa Catalina Island and the Los Angeles coast in a region previously found to contain high levels of the toxic chemical in sediments and in the ecosystem.


Sure those aren't alien eggs?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, maybe it will kill the sharks. EVERYONE IN THE WATER!
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news: The stuff is harmless to swim in.  Bad news: Don't eat anything that came from anywhere near that area.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Humans are such pieces of shiat, man.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Humans are such pieces of shiat, man.


Good news! Tectonic movement & volcanic eruptions will heal the planet in time. We still shouldn't be fouling up our biomes & should be making more efforts to clean up after ourselves, however.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Good news: The stuff is harmless to swim in.  Bad news: Don't eat anything that came from anywhere near that area.


Oh, it's more than just DDT. It's waste oil with loads of dioxins, PCBs, and other shiat.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dredging up the mess from one barrel at a depth of 3000' is a tall order. Over 27,000? Not happening. Perhaps some chemists can come up with a coating to contain and eventually neutralize that crap?
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In other news: Average Farkers will continue to say "not my problem!", while calling people who see how it CAN be a problem an "idiot."
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

0z79: In other news: Average Farkers will continue to say "not my problem!", while calling people who see how it CAN be a problem an "idiot."


Oh! I forgot to mention the distressingly common infantilization fetish that said Farkers share.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You know, this just might be one of the sweet spots to be alive.  Lots of modern amenities, don't have to worry about the absolute havoc that we are doing to the planet. Rainforests?  Cut them down.  Oceans? Trash them and take all the fish out.  Land? Extract all the valuable minerals and oil.  Planet? It's just a few degrees hotter, no big deal.
 
Korzine
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The military use to dispose of chemical weapons by loading them on ships and then scuttling said ship. Operation CHASE would dump containers of mustard gas, as well as sarin and VX nerve agents, into the sea. Suffice to say a way to clean horrible garbage of the bottom of the ocean is probably necessary.
 
valenumr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: The 27,345 "barrel-like" images were captured by researchers at the University of California San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography. They mapped more than 36,000 acres of seafloor between Santa Catalina Island and the Los Angeles coast in a region previously found to contain high levels of the toxic chemical in sediments and in the ecosystem.


Sure those aren't alien eggs?


I thought dexter was operating out of florida.
 
phishrace
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just hose the barrels down with that free water they're trying to get rid of in Fukushima. Problems solved.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's fine. I'm a teenage lobotomy.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Godzilla's American cousin is gonna trash LA.
 
Trik
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wonderful
I thought they were supposed to have incinerated that crap decades ago.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This but underwater? I'm not even mad. Kinda impressed actually.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.