(NBC 15 Madison)   Woman sues Bagel Bites for not using tomato sauce and cheese up to her standards   (nbc15.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOW CONTAINS 100% NOTZARELLA© CHEESE!

(Notzarella© by gopher321)
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yes because when I see them in the store I think high quality product, would still crush a box of them.
 
Pert
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
On the one hand, what do you expect for $1.99? On the other hand, it does bother me that food labels are pretty meaningless.

Made with real cheese!*

*In the room, watching from a safe distance
 
Warrior Kermit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

groppet: Yes because when I see them in the store I think high quality product, would still crush a box of them.


to be fair that photo on the box in the article does have a lot of more "cheese" on it than the actual product has for real. still love them
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This isn't my first rodeo. That "woman" is in fact a 15 year old school boy in South Jorea.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A food product designed for middle school sleepovers isn't made with high quality ingredients? Why, It's the crime of the century, I tells ya!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Reasonable Wisconsin consumers expect a product claiming to contain 'Tomato Sauce' will contain only tomato ingredients and seasonings instead of thickeners like cornstarch and methylcellulose," it reads.

They sure do, all six of them!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gopher321: NOW CONTAINS 100% NOTZARELLA© CHEESE!

(Notzarella© by gopher321)


If you really did come up with that, trademark it, and quickly. Some food manufacturers will certainly pay you for the privilege of using that on one of their faux-cheese products.
 
crinz83
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
did you know tater tots contain almost no tots?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

crinz83: did you know tater tots contain almost no tots?


And the tater content by % is open to questioning.
 
