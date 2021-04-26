 Skip to content
 
(The Art Newspaper)   'Hurrah, it's leprosy' - Decoding the grisly tales in Canterbury Cathedral's stained-glass windows. Next up: Spotted dick   (theartnewspaper.com) divider line
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Woo!
Party At the Leper Colony
Youtube J8zBd5iHuy8
 
dennysgod
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
♫ Leprosy...I'm not half the man I used to be ♫
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, let's not lose our heads about this one. It's a hands-off exhibit...
 
daffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I never knew Leprosy could be so exiting.
 
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh fie, alas! What did I do?
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A heartfelt prostitute gave a dying leper a handjob out of compassion. When he was done, he said "Thanks, honey. Keep the tip."
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Which glass is all about farting?
It is Canterbury after all, right?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In the Victorian era glaziers reconstructed panels using random fragments of glass and even painted their own inferior versions, never recording what they'd done. These alterations went largely unquestioned until the 1970s.

.
The original Monkey Christers
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That link gave my phone leprosy.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought I had been exposed to a leprosy outbreak once. Working in Honduras at an orphanage and a family was admitted. We noticed on the two year old weird and pretty severe skin lesions, so off to the hospital she went where you can correctly guess based on the first sentence we were told the child had leprosy. By this point, the child had already been in the orphanage for about 5 days and held by various rich volunteers from the US and Europe. Multiple freakouts ensued, I scrubbed myself raw with a brillo pad because of course that would help, and we had a bleach all the things couple of days. Eventually, the mistranslation was caught and we learned it was just a horribly advanced and disgusting case of scabies. I still think it was just farking with the gringos time, which... well played.
 
