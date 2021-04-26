 Skip to content
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cheesecake.articleassets.meaww.comView Full Size

Robin?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Selfish ass.

If you must commit suicide, do it alone. Don't take people with you.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yu called the situation tragic.

No I didn't.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Walker: Yu called the situation tragic.

No I didn't.


You're going to hell.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because, hey, free dummy.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "The woman's companion was uninjured."
 
gunsmack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Full moon story? *click* Okay, didn't see that coming.

/ neither did she
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: FTA: "The woman's companion was uninjured."


her companion is the most clever killer ever.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
JFC. What a selfish prick.  What, the Coronado Bridge was too good for you? Asshole.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Selfish ass.

If you must commit suicide, do it alone. Don't take people with you.


For real, if you want to check out that's all you, just don't take anyone with you
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was told not to. Ever. 

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 262x394]


That man surely walks the Milky Way in the company of God HimselfTM now..
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
how else will you see UFO's
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 262x394]


Debussy - Arabesque No. 1 (Ciccolini)
Youtube Yh36PaE-Pf0
 
jjorsett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Badafuco: JFC. What a selfish prick.  What, the Coronado Bridge was too good for you? Asshole.


Maybe he didn't want to inconvenience people by abandoning his car in the middle of the bridge.
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ever been trying to enjoy some good old Fark.com, but you know that many people you respect have blocked you for disagreeing with them, so you just...can't enjoy it at all?
 
powhound
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
😢

RIP lady. You didn't even get a chance to die doing what you loved.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Badafuco: JFC. What a selfish prick.  What, the Coronado Bridge was too good for you? Asshole.

Maybe he didn't want to inconvenience people by abandoning his car in the middle of the bridge.


I used to live near St. Petersburg, FL and there was about a jumper a month off the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.  People had no problem inconveniencing others with their abandoned cars. Traffic would be snarled for hours sometimes.
 
Voodoo_Stu
‘’ 1 minute ago  

powhound: 😢

RIP lady. You didn't even get a chance to die doing what you loved.


Pretty presumptuous to assume she didn't enjoy guys splattering all over her.
 
