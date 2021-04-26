 Skip to content
 
(wtnh.com) Beefalo not happy with his new state
    Florida, Connecticut  
crustysandman
3 hours ago  
Gainsville is a complete shiathole. I don't blame the beefalo for escaping multiple times.
 
brantgoose
3 hours ago  
First salmon and now Beefalo? Florida seems bent on becoming the Surf and Turf State.

Um. maybe it is all those old people.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
3 minutes ago  
That's a lot of trouble from food.
 
